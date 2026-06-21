ETV Bharat / state

Garlic, The New Apple Of Farmers' Eye In Kashmir

According to experts, if farmers are provided with better marketing, storage and processing facilities, Kashmiri garlic can emerge as a strong brand at the national level and further strengthen the agricultural economy of the region. Garlic is an important daily food item in Kashmiri households.

The Kashmiri garlic industry has emerged as a highly profitable business sector in recent years. Kashmiri garlic is particularly popular across the country due to its high quality. Its demand is continuously increasing not only in the local markets but also in various states of the country. The produce is sold in major markets like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh apart from the local markets, from which the farmers are earning a substantial income.

Official statistics have revealed that 32 thousand metric tons were produced in 2023 which jumped to 50 to 55 thousand metric tons in 2024 and 2025. This year the production capacity is expected to have jumped by about 30 percent. The agricultural sector associated with this crop earns an income of about 300 crores per year, which provides employment to thousands of farmers. Due to better agricultural practices, improved marketing and government support, the area under cultivation of this crop has also increased in the last several years.

According to data, the annual production of garlic in the Kashmir Valley has reached 70 thousand metric tons with the cultivation area surging to 4500 hectares of land. Official estimates said that about 30 thousand metric tons are exported outside the valley.

Apart from fresh garlic, the paste prepared from it is also widely used. Its nutritional and medicinal properties, especially its natural antibiotic properties, further increase its demand in the market. Garlic is generally sown from October to the end of November, while the crop is harvested in June.

The districts of Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama in South Kashmir have emerged as major centres for garlic production. In 2024, garlic was cultivated on 600 hectares of land in Anantnag district, which has more than doubled to over 1,400 hectares, yielding a production of 16,000 metric tonnes. Kulgam is particularly renowned for its garlic production with the district producing over 1,800 metric tonnes of garlic annually. Likewise, Pulwama district has also become a major centre for garlic cultivation, with over 600 hectares under cultivation.

Garlic produce at a market in south Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to Chief Agriculture Officer Anantnag Shahnawaz Shah, garlic production has more than doubled in the last few years. He said that garlic cultivation is relatively low cost and fetches high profit, which is why farmers, especially women, are actively participating in its cultivation. Shah further said that many farmers are also cultivating garlic in apple orchards and the use of modern agricultural techniques has made it possible to further increase production, which is also having a positive impact on the income of farmers.

Mushtaq Ahmed, Area Marketing Officer of Horticulture Planning and Marketing Department, said that keeping in mind the increasing production, sheds have been provided to 45 traders in the Jablipura Fruit Market so that farmers can get direct access to the market and better marketing facilities.

Garlic sacks at a market in south Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

According to Ahmed, garlic production has increased by about 30 percent this year compared to last year. About two dozen trucks are being sent from the market every day to different states of the country, especially south India, he said. He said that in just 20 days, the market turnover has reached about Rs 60 million, which shows the growing economic importance of this crop.

Garlic trader Mushtaq Ahmed Bande said that garlic cultivation is providing more profit to farmers compared to apples as it involves less expenditure. He said that during the last 20 days, he has dispatched about 50 vehicles to various markets of the country and the supply is expected to continue for the next two months.

Garlic crop at a farm in Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

However, he stressed that farmers should pay special attention to grading, cleaning, drying and other processing of garlic as these factors can fetch better prices. According to him, the demand for Kashmiri garlic in the market is quite good, but without quality processing, farmers are not able to get the full economic value of their produce.

These figures show that garlic cultivation in Kashmir is not only playing a significant role in agricultural production but is also significantly increasing the local economy, employment and income of farmers. If modern agricultural techniques and better marketing methods are further promoted, Kashmir can become an important hub for garlic production and exports in the future.