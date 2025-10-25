ETV Bharat / state

Garlic Production Expected To Decline By 40% In Kota Division

Kota: A very strange scenario is unfolding with regard to the garlic cultivation in the Kota division of Rajasthan in the coming season. The input costs are expected to be lower than this year, and despite this, the area under cultivation is expected to decrease. The reason behind this is the farmers not getting adequate remuneration this year and suffering losses. The sowing of garlic takes place between mid-October to mid-November.

Horticulture Department officials say that the farmers will be cultivating garlic in a smaller area this time. They sowed expensive seeds last time whose cost has come down this time. Joint Director of the Horticulture Department, RK Jain, said the production costs are expected to decrease by approximately 40% with a similar decrease in area under cultivation.

He has, however, advised the farmers to definitely cultivate garlic even if in a smaller area, so that they can have their own seeds for the coming year. "The garlic prices fluctuate, and if the prices rise in the coming season, they will be able to produce garlic from their own seeds at a lower cost, which will benefit them."

Jain said that this time, garlic is likely to be sown on only 70,000 hectares to 80,000 hectares, and presently, only 7,000 hectares to 8,000 hectares have been sown. Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department, Satya Prakash Meena, disclosed that in 2024, farmers in the Hadoti region sowed garlic worth around Rs 1,500 crore, and the production in 2025 touched 6.40 lakh metric tonnes. Garlic was sown across 1.20 lakh hectares in all four districts, and the average price of seeds was Rs 30,000 per quintal. Five quintals of garlic are used as seed per hectare.

"This year, the area under garlic cultivation will be reduced. The area will be around 70,000 hectares to 80,000 hectares as compared to last year's 1.20 lakh hectares. This will require approximately 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh quintals of garlic seed. Currently, the price of the seeds is Rs 10,000 per quintal. Consequently, garlic seeds worth Rs 450 crore to Rs 500 crore will be sown," he said.

Jain disclosed that according to the Horticulture Department’s calculation, the production cost of garlic will come down significantly in the coming season. In the last season, this cost came to Rs 2,36,663 per hectare. The seed cost was Rs 31,950 per quintal, and the cost per hectare was Rs 1,59,750 for five quintals. The cost included fertilizer, pesticides, labour, irrigation, harvesting and transportation from the farmer's home to the market, besides loading, unloading and bank loan interest.

He said the labour costs were Rs 44,825, while seed, fertilizer and manure cost Rs 1,91,838. However, the seed costs are expected to be significantly lower with farmers getting good quality seed for Rs 10,000 per quintal this year. Other expenses will remain the same. Consequently, the cost of cultivation this year could be around Rs 1.3 lakh per hectare, which will be a reduction of over 40%.

He explained that in 2025, the farmers incurred losses because of higher production in Hadoti and other regions and lower prices of the crop. This was coupled with a high input cost. Consequently, the demand was low. Secretary of Bhamashah Krishi Upaj Mandi, Manoj Kumar Meena, said, "The current model price for garlic, at which most goods are sold, is Rs 5,500 per quintal. These prices were high from June 2023 to January 2025 but declined subsequently."