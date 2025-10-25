Garlic Production Expected To Decline By 40% In Kota Division
This decline is expected despite the cost of production coming down
Published : October 25, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST
Kota: A very strange scenario is unfolding with regard to the garlic cultivation in the Kota division of Rajasthan in the coming season. The input costs are expected to be lower than this year, and despite this, the area under cultivation is expected to decrease. The reason behind this is the farmers not getting adequate remuneration this year and suffering losses. The sowing of garlic takes place between mid-October to mid-November.
Horticulture Department officials say that the farmers will be cultivating garlic in a smaller area this time. They sowed expensive seeds last time whose cost has come down this time. Joint Director of the Horticulture Department, RK Jain, said the production costs are expected to decrease by approximately 40% with a similar decrease in area under cultivation.
He has, however, advised the farmers to definitely cultivate garlic even if in a smaller area, so that they can have their own seeds for the coming year. "The garlic prices fluctuate, and if the prices rise in the coming season, they will be able to produce garlic from their own seeds at a lower cost, which will benefit them."
Jain said that this time, garlic is likely to be sown on only 70,000 hectares to 80,000 hectares, and presently, only 7,000 hectares to 8,000 hectares have been sown. Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department, Satya Prakash Meena, disclosed that in 2024, farmers in the Hadoti region sowed garlic worth around Rs 1,500 crore, and the production in 2025 touched 6.40 lakh metric tonnes. Garlic was sown across 1.20 lakh hectares in all four districts, and the average price of seeds was Rs 30,000 per quintal. Five quintals of garlic are used as seed per hectare.
"This year, the area under garlic cultivation will be reduced. The area will be around 70,000 hectares to 80,000 hectares as compared to last year's 1.20 lakh hectares. This will require approximately 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh quintals of garlic seed. Currently, the price of the seeds is Rs 10,000 per quintal. Consequently, garlic seeds worth Rs 450 crore to Rs 500 crore will be sown," he said.
Jain disclosed that according to the Horticulture Department’s calculation, the production cost of garlic will come down significantly in the coming season. In the last season, this cost came to Rs 2,36,663 per hectare. The seed cost was Rs 31,950 per quintal, and the cost per hectare was Rs 1,59,750 for five quintals. The cost included fertilizer, pesticides, labour, irrigation, harvesting and transportation from the farmer's home to the market, besides loading, unloading and bank loan interest.
He said the labour costs were Rs 44,825, while seed, fertilizer and manure cost Rs 1,91,838. However, the seed costs are expected to be significantly lower with farmers getting good quality seed for Rs 10,000 per quintal this year. Other expenses will remain the same. Consequently, the cost of cultivation this year could be around Rs 1.3 lakh per hectare, which will be a reduction of over 40%.
He explained that in 2025, the farmers incurred losses because of higher production in Hadoti and other regions and lower prices of the crop. This was coupled with a high input cost. Consequently, the demand was low. Secretary of Bhamashah Krishi Upaj Mandi, Manoj Kumar Meena, said, "The current model price for garlic, at which most goods are sold, is Rs 5,500 per quintal. These prices were high from June 2023 to January 2025 but declined subsequently."
A senior functionary of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Roop Narayan Yadav, pointed out that the farmers produced garlic using expensive seeds and the production per was around 60 quintals. "They had to sell their produce at prices lower than the cost, despite the considerable effort required to produce garlic. Consequently, the farmers were facing difficulties due to the low prices," he explained.
Omprakash Jain, a garlic trader at Bhamashah Mandi, which is Asia's largest garlic marketing centre, disclosed that Garlic is produced in the Kota division of Rajasthan as well as the adjoining parts of Madhya Pradesh. "Some production has also started in Gujarat. A small amount is also being grown in Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Garlic is exported to several states, including West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, Bihar and Odisha. It also crosses the border into Bangladesh and Nepal," he said.
Those trading in garlic say that Chinese garlic enters Indian markets clandestinely when the prices are high. "This garlic lacks any distinctive aroma. No one uses it when the prices are low. Currently, garlic prices are low throughout India, which is why Chinese garlic is not arriving. Chinese garlic is only imported illegally when prices exceed Rs 300 per kg," Omprakash Jain said.
Brijmohan, a farmer from Kheda Rampur village in Kota district, said although he continues to grow garlic, he suffered losses last time. "The cost of growing didn't even cover its costs. The seeds were expensive, but now I am growing the homegrown seeds. Not only me, but everyone is reducing garlic production," he said.
Another farmer, Suresh Malav from Jalkheda village, related that due to the failure of the soybean crop, farmers have run out of money and are forced to borrow to grow the garlic crop that has upfront costs. "I would have sown the crop before Diwali, but the festival has prevented me from doing so. I am still delaying sowing by 8 to 10 days even though the sowing season is usually between October 15 and November 15. Many farmers have paddy standing in their fields, and it is only after harvesting paddy that they will sow garlic," he said.
Similarly, Hanuman Prasad Meghwal of Chainpura village aired apprehensions, saying, "There's no certainty about next year's prices. That's why farmers are holding back on garlic production."
Meanwhile, Roopchand Jangid, who operates a garlic seed sowing machine, disclosed that last year, at this time, he used to sow 25 bighas to 40 bighas in a day.
"I was in great demand, but this time it is the other way round. I am searching for farmers, asking them when to sow, and most of them are refusing," he said while disclosing that he is sowing only 10 bighas to 15 bighas in a day.
