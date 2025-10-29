ETV Bharat / state

Garhwal University Professor Selected For ISRO's Venus Orbiter Mission

Srinagar: Alok Sagar Gautam, Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (central university) in Srinagar under the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, has been selected for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM / Shukrayaan-1).

The mission is India's first mission dedicated to Venus, which is considered a major achievement for the country in the field of planetary science.

Gautam will participate in a two-day national meeting at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on October 29 and 30, where a plan for a detailed study of the surface and subsurface structure of Venus, atmospheric and ionospheric processes, and changes caused by solar influence will be discussed. The mission will conduct several important scientific experiments, including high-resolution radar imaging, analysis of surface reorganisation processes, cloud structure, and gas dynamics.