Garhwal University Professor Selected For ISRO's Venus Orbiter Mission
Alok Sagar Gautam will present his research work and take part in a panel discussion at a national meeting at ISRO headquarters on October 29-30.
Published : October 29, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST
Srinagar: Alok Sagar Gautam, Assistant Professor at the Department of Physics of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (central university) in Srinagar under the Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand, has been selected for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Venus Orbiter Mission (VOM / Shukrayaan-1).
The mission is India's first mission dedicated to Venus, which is considered a major achievement for the country in the field of planetary science.
Gautam will participate in a two-day national meeting at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru on October 29 and 30, where a plan for a detailed study of the surface and subsurface structure of Venus, atmospheric and ionospheric processes, and changes caused by solar influence will be discussed. The mission will conduct several important scientific experiments, including high-resolution radar imaging, analysis of surface reorganisation processes, cloud structure, and gas dynamics.
The mission is expected to play a crucial role in understanding the differences in the evolution of Earth and Venus, giving a new direction to India's interplanetary research capabilities.
During the meeting, key research topics related to the mission, including data analysis methodology and academic collaboration, will be discussed. Gautam will present his research work and take part in a panel discussion on "Modelling the Venusian Atmosphere, Retrieval Techniques, Image Processing and Simulation, and the Importance of Analysis of Archival Atmospheric Data".
He previously participated in several national and international scientific missions and was a member of the 28th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica (XXVIII ISEA). He was also involved in field studies on black carbon and other aerosols in the Satopanth Glacier. He was also a part of research programs like STORM and CAIPEEX, under the Ministry of Earth Sciences and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune.
"It is a matter of pride for me to be associated with the Vanus Orbiter Mission. This will provide university students with an opportunity to contribute to the field of space science and planetary research," he added.
