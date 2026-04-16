ETV Bharat / state

Stove Designed By Garage Owner From Odisha's Kendrapara Addresses LPG Concern

Kendrapara: The LPG crisis caused by the West Asia conflict has prompted people to look for alternatives. With experts suggesting that the crisis may persist for three to four years, Sukant Satapathy of Kendrapara has come up with a stove that does not use LPG and is cheap and easy to use.

Satapathy has already made over 100 stoves, which use waste engine oil, on order from across the state. "There is huge demand for the stove among fast food outlet and restaurant owners. I am receiving orders from places like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Baripada and Jajpur," he said.

Satapathy said the stove is made using GI plate, angle, GI pipe, GI 1/2 inch pipe, GI 1 inch pipe, GI 4 inch burner, blower and regulator. The stove is quite handy and measures 14 inches in length, 12 inches in width and 10 inches in height. The tank. which is around 15 inches wide, has a capacity of three-and-a-half litres. Satapathy said it takes three hours to make a stove for a coat of Rs 1,500.