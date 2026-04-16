Stove Designed By Garage Owner From Odisha's Kendrapara Addresses LPG Concern
The stove designed by Sukant Satapathy runs on waste engine oil and is much in demand among eatery owners, reports Radhakanta Mohanty.
Published : April 16, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Kendrapara: The LPG crisis caused by the West Asia conflict has prompted people to look for alternatives. With experts suggesting that the crisis may persist for three to four years, Sukant Satapathy of Kendrapara has come up with a stove that does not use LPG and is cheap and easy to use.
Satapathy has already made over 100 stoves, which use waste engine oil, on order from across the state. "There is huge demand for the stove among fast food outlet and restaurant owners. I am receiving orders from places like Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Baripada and Jajpur," he said.
Satapathy said the stove is made using GI plate, angle, GI pipe, GI 1/2 inch pipe, GI 1 inch pipe, GI 4 inch burner, blower and regulator. The stove is quite handy and measures 14 inches in length, 12 inches in width and 10 inches in height. The tank. which is around 15 inches wide, has a capacity of three-and-a-half litres. Satapathy said it takes three hours to make a stove for a coat of Rs 1,500.
The stove is sold for anywhere between Rs 5,000 and Rs 12,000. Chittaranjan Sahu, who works at Satapathy's workshop Vishwanath Engineering, said, he the workshop specialises in manufacturing of gates, shutters and other steel paraphernalia. "But since the LPG crisis, we have shifted our focus to the stove," he said.
Satapathy, a resident of Gulnagar village in Kendrapara block, is around 62 years old. He completed his MBA from Bhubaneswar in 1990 and later did his LLB. Satapathy had a lucrative job offer at hand but instead chose to start his own venture at Gulnagar Chowk in Kendrapara in 1996-97 under the name 'Vishwanath Engineering'.
Satapathy initially worked on agricultural equipment like power tillers and harvesters. “In 2023, I sat down and thought about making a stove that ran on mobil oil", he said.
Satapathy said he makes good use of discarded automobile equipment for making his stove. He said the stove produces more heat and emits less carbon dioxide and this reduces time taken for cooking to a great extent. "The blower attached to the stove is the only thing that supplies air to it so no fumes get mixed up with the food being made on it," he said.
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