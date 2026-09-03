Delhi SIR Draft List: Nearly 58 Lakh Voters Eligible In 2025 Assembly Polls Removed; Gender Gap Narrows As More Men Deleted
First-time voters aged 18-19 drops by nearly 50%; CEO says individuals can submit claims to have their names included in final list by September 30.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
New Delhi: The new draft voter list, published by the Election Commission as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Delhi, has completely altered the electoral statistics of the national capital. A significant decline in the number of voters has been recorded compared to the 2025 Assembly elections, with the count dropping by approximately 37.18 per cent.
While there were a total of 1.55 crore registered voters in Delhi during the 2025 elections, this figure has fallen to just 97.53 lakh in the new draft — a massive reduction of 57.71 lakh voters.
The draft list shows that the highest number of deletions occurred among male voters. The number of male voters, which stood at 83.49 lakh during the Assembly election that was conducted in February 2025, has plummeted to 49.88 lakh — a sharp decline of 40.25 per cent. In comparison, the number of female voters dropped from 71.73 lakh to 47.64 lakh, representing a decline of 33.59 per cent. Because fewer women were removed from the list compared to men, a positive shift has been observed in the gender ratio of the voter list.
Narrowing Gender Gap
The most significant positive outcome of the SIR is that the share of women in the electorate has risen to 48.85 per cent, up from 46.21 per cent in 2025. Furthermore, the substantial gap between male and female voters — which stood at 11.76 lakh in 2025 — has now narrowed to just 2.25 lakh.
Regarding other categories, the number of first-time voters aged 18-19 has dropped from 2.08 lakh in 2025 to 1.03 lakh this time — a steep decline of nearly 50 per cent. According to Election Commission data, the number of new voters (youth) in the 18-19 age group stands at 1,03,870. Meanwhile, the total number of voters aged 85 and above, is 40,871. Notably, this figure includes 189 voters aged 100 or more.
'Draft List Not Final Voter List'
Addressing citizens' concerns, Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar clarified that this overall decline should not be viewed merely as a result of names being deleted. The Commission emphasised that this is only a draft list, not the final voter list. Individuals whose names were inadvertently left out, or youths turning 18 by October 1, 2026, can submit a claim to have their names registered by filling out Form 6 by September 30, 2026.
Here's a look at the number of voters removed across Delhi's 13 districts:
District Name - Total Voters - Voters Removed
- South-East - 15,57,289 - 6,79,367
- Old Delhi - 5,96,699 - 1,97,387
- North Delhi - 9,73,957 - 3,48,614
- New Delhi - 1,54,192 - 60,471
- Central Delhi - 6,97,733 - 2,65,274
- Central-North - 8,15,928 - 2,54,088
- South-West - 13,29,749 - 3,56,576
- Outer-North - 8,32,510 - 2,02,452
- North-West - 12,77,126 - 3,71,654
- North-East - 18,70,748 - 5,43,270
- East Delhi - 16,03,359 - 5,70,785
- South Delhi - 13,45,001 - 5,19,869
- West Delhi - 14,56,008 - 3,88,648
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