ETV Bharat / state

Delhi SIR Draft List: Nearly 58 Lakh Voters Eligible In 2025 Assembly Polls Removed; Gender Gap Narrows As More Men Deleted

New Delhi: The new draft voter list, published by the Election Commission as part of its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Delhi, has completely altered the electoral statistics of the national capital. A significant decline in the number of voters has been recorded compared to the 2025 Assembly elections, with the count dropping by approximately 37.18 per cent.

While there were a total of 1.55 crore registered voters in Delhi during the 2025 elections, this figure has fallen to just 97.53 lakh in the new draft — a massive reduction of 57.71 lakh voters.

The draft list shows that the highest number of deletions occurred among male voters. The number of male voters, which stood at 83.49 lakh during the Assembly election that was conducted in February 2025, has plummeted to 49.88 lakh — a sharp decline of 40.25 per cent. In comparison, the number of female voters dropped from 71.73 lakh to 47.64 lakh, representing a decline of 33.59 per cent. Because fewer women were removed from the list compared to men, a positive shift has been observed in the gender ratio of the voter list.

Narrowing Gender Gap

The most significant positive outcome of the SIR is that the share of women in the electorate has risen to 48.85 per cent, up from 46.21 per cent in 2025. Furthermore, the substantial gap between male and female voters — which stood at 11.76 lakh in 2025 — has now narrowed to just 2.25 lakh.