ETV Bharat / state

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya: When The Dhol Sounds, It Is Their Way Of Thanking Bappa

Pune: Come Ganeshotsav and the first beats of a dhol start reverberating sending shivers down the spine. The rhythm grows louder, the cry of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” rises around it, and for a moment, it feels as though the whole street is welcoming Ganesh home. For the artistes of Pune’s Kalavant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, that feeling is personal. They play to thank the deity for what the Lord has bestowed on them.

Actors, dancers, musicians, painters and other artistes make time around their work to rehearse and perform during the festival’s 10 days. What began in 2014 with 10 to 15 people has grown to around 350 members. As the troupe enters its 13th year, the reason they first picked up their drums remains the same - gratitude to Bappa.

Saurabh Gokhale (ETV Bharat)

Pune’s Ganeshotsav draws visitors from across the world. More than 180 dhol-tasha troupes take part in the city’s celebrations, but Kalavant has a character of its own. Its members include familiar faces from Marathi films and television, seen here carrying drums through the processions alongside fellow artistes.

Actor Saurabh Gokhale, who leads Kalavant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, said the idea came from artistes who were often invited to play with other groups.

“Ganpati Bappa is called the god of the arts. It is through his blessings and grace that all of us artistes get work. So our main purpose was to pay tribute to Bappa during Ganeshotsav and express our gratitude,” he said.

“Earlier, various mandals and troupes would invite us artistes to play. That led to the thought, ‘Why shouldn’t artistes have a troupe of their own?’ Kalavant Dhol-Tasha Pathak was founded in 2014. This is our 13th year of playing through the troupe,” he said.

The group’s growth has brought together people from many creative fields. Gokhale said its name has sometimes led people to assume that membership is reserved for actors.

“When we began 13 years ago, there were just 10 to 15 of us. The response grew gradually, and today we have around 350 members. People used to think that only actors and actresses could join Kalavant. That is not true at all. Anyone associated with acting, dance, music, sculpture, painting or any other branch of the arts is welcome,” he said.

“We do not perform throughout the year. We play only during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav. We begin practising beforehand, and every artiste makes time to attend rehearsals,” he added.