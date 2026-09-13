Ganpati Bappa Morya, Mangalmurti Morya: When The Dhol Sounds, It Is Their Way Of Thanking Bappa
Founded by Marathi artistes to thank Ganpati Bappa, Pune’s Kalavant Dhol-Tasha Pathak has grown from a handful of members to around 350, reports Sajjad Sayyed.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Pune: Come Ganeshotsav and the first beats of a dhol start reverberating sending shivers down the spine. The rhythm grows louder, the cry of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” rises around it, and for a moment, it feels as though the whole street is welcoming Ganesh home. For the artistes of Pune’s Kalavant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, that feeling is personal. They play to thank the deity for what the Lord has bestowed on them.
Actors, dancers, musicians, painters and other artistes make time around their work to rehearse and perform during the festival’s 10 days. What began in 2014 with 10 to 15 people has grown to around 350 members. As the troupe enters its 13th year, the reason they first picked up their drums remains the same - gratitude to Bappa.
Pune’s Ganeshotsav draws visitors from across the world. More than 180 dhol-tasha troupes take part in the city’s celebrations, but Kalavant has a character of its own. Its members include familiar faces from Marathi films and television, seen here carrying drums through the processions alongside fellow artistes.
Actor Saurabh Gokhale, who leads Kalavant Dhol-Tasha Pathak, said the idea came from artistes who were often invited to play with other groups.
“Ganpati Bappa is called the god of the arts. It is through his blessings and grace that all of us artistes get work. So our main purpose was to pay tribute to Bappa during Ganeshotsav and express our gratitude,” he said.
“Earlier, various mandals and troupes would invite us artistes to play. That led to the thought, ‘Why shouldn’t artistes have a troupe of their own?’ Kalavant Dhol-Tasha Pathak was founded in 2014. This is our 13th year of playing through the troupe,” he said.
The group’s growth has brought together people from many creative fields. Gokhale said its name has sometimes led people to assume that membership is reserved for actors.
“When we began 13 years ago, there were just 10 to 15 of us. The response grew gradually, and today we have around 350 members. People used to think that only actors and actresses could join Kalavant. That is not true at all. Anyone associated with acting, dance, music, sculpture, painting or any other branch of the arts is welcome,” he said.
“We do not perform throughout the year. We play only during the 10 days of Ganeshotsav. We begin practising beforehand, and every artiste makes time to attend rehearsals,” he added.
For actress Shruti Marathe, devotion is tied to the memory of an immersion procession on Laxmi Road. The sun was relentless. Drumheads split in the heat, some performers felt dizzy, and carrying a heavy dhol for hours became an ordeal. Still, the troupe kept playing.
“One year, the sun was extremely harsh during the immersion procession on Laxmi Road. The drumheads became so hot that they burst. The players suffered dehydration and some felt dizzy. Yet, despite those difficult conditions, all of us persevered and completed the procession,” she recalled.
“It is not easy to carry a 15- to 20-kg dhol and play continuously for four to five hours in the sun. But with Bappa’s grace and each other’s support, we did it. I will always remember that day," she recalled.
Marathe has been with Kalavant since its first year. Asked about the belief that playing a heavy dhol can harm women, she described how members secure the instrument and learn to move while playing it.
“I have been playing the dhol with this troupe since the first year, 13 years now. Although a dhol weighs 15 to 20 kg, there is a proper way to strap it on. Before tying it, we wrap a cotton scarf tightly around the body so that the rope does not dig into the skin or cause abrasions,” she said.
She goes on to explain that there is also a way of moving the shoulder in a circular motion while playing. With proper practice and technique, you may feel some muscle soreness, but no serious injury. Whether you are a woman or a man, problems arise when the drum is strapped on or played incorrectly.
Film and television schedules can be demanding, but Marathe said the troupe’s members arrange their work around rehearsals, which begin about six weeks before Ganeshotsav.
“When you love something wholeheartedly, you do not have to find time for it; the time somehow makes itself available. Our regular practice begins about a month and a half before Ganeshotsav. We adjust our shooting dates and schedules accordingly, but during this period, rehearsals are our first priority,” she said.
“The joy of serving Bappa cannot be put into words. I have been doing this for 13 years, and it still gives me immense happiness,” she stressed.
For one young actress in the troupe, even joining took determination. She said her parents had long feared that playing the dhol might cause back pain or reproductive health problems,and would not let her take part. Eventually, she decided to try.
“Because of these misconceptions, my parents did not allow me to join the troupe for many years. But in 2022–23, I made up my mind and started playing the dhol,” she said.
“My father has a slipped disc and frozen shoulder. This year, Kalavant organised a ‘Family Day’, and I brought him along. He strapped on a dhol and played it himself, and he did not experience any discomfort. Until you have experienced something yourself, you should not hold on to mistaken beliefs. Girls and women should come forward and enjoy this tradition wholeheartedly,” she said.
When Kalavant’s drums sound again this Ganeshotsav, the crowd may recognise the faces behind them. But the artistes hope Bappa hears something more - the thanks that brought a handful of them together 12 years ago, and keeps them returning to him each year.
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