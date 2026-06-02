ETV Bharat / state

Ganjam Custodial Death: Three Cops Suspended, ASP Transferred; DGP Orders Probe

Ganjam: Three police personnel have been suspended, while one was transferred for the custodial torture that allegedly led to the death of a 32-year-old physically disabled person in the Kabisuryanagar area of Odisha's Ganjam. DGP Yogesh Bahadu Khurania has also ordered an investigation by the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) into it.

Following a preliminary enquiry, IG (southern range) Niti Shekhar has ordered the transfer of ASP Nitesh Kumar Mishra, suspension of three staffers of the Kabisuryanagar police station, and transfer of all staffers of Kabisuryanagar police station and Balichhai Outpost under its jurisdiction.

"Shri Nitesh Kumar Mishra, IPS, ASP (U/T) Ganjam, holding independent charge of Kabisuryanagar PS, is hereby withdrawn to District Police Headquarters, Ganjam, pending further enquiry. SP, Ganjam, is directed to post a suitable substitute in his place," the order issued by the IG states.

The suspension order issued by the IG. (ETV Bharat)

Likewise, SI Sameer Kumar Rout of Kabisuryanagar police station, ASI Baikuntha Jena of Balichhai Outpost, and constable Suman Kumar Sahu have been suspended with immediate effect pending further enquiry. While homeguard Krushna Chandra Pradhan has been relieved of all duties with immediate effect, the commandant of home guards in Ganjam has also been instructed to initiate proceedings for his disengagement from the organisation.

Ganjam SP Harish BC has been directed to transfer all staff posted at Kabisuryanagar police station and Balichhai outpost to other police subdivisions to maintain impartiality during the inquiry. "Any further criminal or departmental action will be taken based on the outcome of further enquiry into the aforementioned incident," the IG's order states further.