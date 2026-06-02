Ganjam Custodial Death: Three Cops Suspended, ASP Transferred; DGP Orders Probe
The victim, Susant Sahu, was brought to the Kabisuryanagar police station on May 25 for questioning in connection with a case of illegal stone blasting.
Published : June 2, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Ganjam: Three police personnel have been suspended, while one was transferred for the custodial torture that allegedly led to the death of a 32-year-old physically disabled person in the Kabisuryanagar area of Odisha's Ganjam. DGP Yogesh Bahadu Khurania has also ordered an investigation by the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) into it.
Following a preliminary enquiry, IG (southern range) Niti Shekhar has ordered the transfer of ASP Nitesh Kumar Mishra, suspension of three staffers of the Kabisuryanagar police station, and transfer of all staffers of Kabisuryanagar police station and Balichhai Outpost under its jurisdiction.
"Shri Nitesh Kumar Mishra, IPS, ASP (U/T) Ganjam, holding independent charge of Kabisuryanagar PS, is hereby withdrawn to District Police Headquarters, Ganjam, pending further enquiry. SP, Ganjam, is directed to post a suitable substitute in his place," the order issued by the IG states.
Likewise, SI Sameer Kumar Rout of Kabisuryanagar police station, ASI Baikuntha Jena of Balichhai Outpost, and constable Suman Kumar Sahu have been suspended with immediate effect pending further enquiry. While homeguard Krushna Chandra Pradhan has been relieved of all duties with immediate effect, the commandant of home guards in Ganjam has also been instructed to initiate proceedings for his disengagement from the organisation.
Ganjam SP Harish BC has been directed to transfer all staff posted at Kabisuryanagar police station and Balichhai outpost to other police subdivisions to maintain impartiality during the inquiry. "Any further criminal or departmental action will be taken based on the outcome of further enquiry into the aforementioned incident," the IG's order states further.
Family members of the victim, Susant Sahu, a native of Subalaya village in the district, said he was brought to Kabisuryanagar police station on May 25 during a raid at a stone mine and detained for questioning in connection with a case related to illegal stone blasting. Two people had reportedly been arrested in the same case.
They alleged that though Sahu's involvement was not established, he was subjected to custodial torture during the seven-day detention. He was reportedly handed over to his family members in a critical condition on Sunday, after which he was taken to Aska hospital for preliminary treatment. When he was referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur the next day, doctors declared him dead.
Mamata Pradhan, the wife of Sahu, said he worked as a daily wage labourer with great difficulty to support the family. "The police picked up my husband on May 25. They brutally tortured him at the police station, poured hot water on him and threw chilli powder. His condition was critical when he was released on Sunday night. He died while undergoing treatment. We want justice," she added.
"My brother was tortured at the police station. He had burns on his legs because hot water was poured on him. The police beat my brother to death. Justice should be served to him," Shrikant Sahu, the brother of the deceased, said.
The SP said an investigation is being done from all angles. "No one can be kept in the police station for more than 24 hours. Based on the CCTV footage, a probe will be conducted into why and under what circumstances he was kept," he added.
Sahu's body was handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination at the MKCG Medical College in Berhampur.
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