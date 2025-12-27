Ganjam Lakshya Niketan: District Administration Launches Free UPSC, OPSC Coaching Initiative; 50% Seats For Women
Under Ganjam Lakshya Niketan, Odisha, aspirants can avail free coaching facilities besides take advantage of libraries and mentoring support for cracking UPSC and OPSC exams.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 1:36 PM IST
Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has declared to launch a flagship free coaching initiative, Ganjam Lakshya Niketan, from the New Year to provide structured, high-quality guidance to candidates preparing for UPSC, OPSC and other competitive examinations. The district administration has also decided to reserve 50 percent of the seats for women candidates.
District Collector V Keerthi Vasan announced the initiative while addressing a press conference at the Ganjam District Collectorate on Friday. He said the programme aims to identify, encourage and empower talented youth from the district by offering free and organised coaching support.
Under the initiative, the administration will be coming up with three coaching centres across the district’s three subdivisions, located near the offices of the respective Sub-Collectors. Each centre will train 50 selected candidates, taking the total intake to 150 aspirants.
While the first phase will focus on UPSC and OPSC examinations, the Collector said, coaching for OSSC, SSC and Army recruitment rallies will be introduced in subsequent phases.
The entrance examination will be held on January 25, and the last date for online applications is January 19, 2026. Coaching classes are scheduled to begin from February. Eligible candidates can apply through the official portal: https://lakshya.ganjam360.com/.
The Ganjam Lakshya Niketan programme will offer free coaching, along with access to a modern library and e-library, free study materials, virtual classrooms and live interactive sessions for aspirants.
Senior district officials and serving officers will mentor the aspirants. IAS, OAS and IPS officers posted in the district, along with officers from the Army Air Defence College near Berhampur, will regularly visit the centres to guide students and monitor their preparation.
Berhampur Municipal Commissioner Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke, Additional District Magistrate Debadutta Panda, and other senior officials were present at the press conference.
Also Read: