Ganjam Lakshya Niketan: District Administration Launches Free UPSC, OPSC Coaching Initiative; 50% Seats For Women

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration has declared to launch a flagship free coaching initiative, Ganjam Lakshya Niketan, from the New Year to provide structured, high-quality guidance to candidates preparing for UPSC, OPSC and other competitive examinations. The district administration has also decided to reserve 50 percent of the seats for women candidates.

District Collector V Keerthi Vasan announced the initiative while addressing a press conference at the Ganjam District Collectorate on Friday. He said the programme aims to identify, encourage and empower talented youth from the district by offering free and organised coaching support.

The QR code to be scanned by the aspirants to enroll into the process (ETV Bharat)

Under the initiative, the administration will be coming up with three coaching centres across the district’s three subdivisions, located near the offices of the respective Sub-Collectors. Each centre will train 50 selected candidates, taking the total intake to 150 aspirants.