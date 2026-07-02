ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Drug Peddler Kills Grandmother Who Was On Her Way To File Police Complaint Against Him

Shivamogga: An elderly woman was killed by her grandson while she was on her way to register a police complaint against him for selling ganja here in Karnataka.

The deceased has been identified as Sushilamma (65) of Manjunatha Colony. Her grandson Kishore (35) has been arrested after police shot him in the leg while he was trying to flee.

According to police, Kishore was both an addict and a peddler. On Wednesday evening, he and his friend were packing ganja at Sushilamma's house. Sushilamma objected to it, telling him he should not sell ganja at her house, and a fight broke out between the two.

While Sushilamma was going to the Doddapet police station to complain, Kishore came on a bike and knocked her down. Then, he picked up a large stone and threw it on her head, killing her instantly, according to the police.