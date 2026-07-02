Karnataka: Drug Peddler Kills Grandmother Who Was On Her Way To File Police Complaint Against Him
According to police, Sushilamma objected to Kishore and his friends using her house to pack ganja.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Shivamogga: An elderly woman was killed by her grandson while she was on her way to register a police complaint against him for selling ganja here in Karnataka.
The deceased has been identified as Sushilamma (65) of Manjunatha Colony. Her grandson Kishore (35) has been arrested after police shot him in the leg while he was trying to flee.
According to police, Kishore was both an addict and a peddler. On Wednesday evening, he and his friend were packing ganja at Sushilamma's house. Sushilamma objected to it, telling him he should not sell ganja at her house, and a fight broke out between the two.
While Sushilamma was going to the Doddapet police station to complain, Kishore came on a bike and knocked her down. Then, he picked up a large stone and threw it on her head, killing her instantly, according to the police.
After killing his grandmother, Kishore fled. Based on information about his presence in Vajpayee Layout under the Tunga Nagar Police Station limits, Doddapet police went there and asked him to surrender.
Kishore allegedly tried to attack the police officials with a knife while attempting to escape. Police Inspector Satyanarayan shot him in his left leg and arrested him. The accused is Kishore is currently undergoing treatment in the jail ward of Meggan Hospital.
Police said Kishore had beaten his wife just two days ago and she received treatment for her injury at a local hospital.
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