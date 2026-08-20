ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Gangster Vinod Panu Shot Dead Outside Hisar Court Gate

Hisar: Gangster Vinod Panu alias Kana, was shot dead in broad daylight outside the Hisar Court at around 2 pm on Thursday. The incident occurred just as he had arrived at the court for a hearing. The gangster had 31 criminal charges, including murder, registered against him.

Two assailants on a motorbike fired around 12 rounds at Kana right in front of the court gate, before fleeing the scene. The shooting caused panic and chaos outside the court complex. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the site, set up a blockade across the area, and launched a search for the accused.

Among the charges Panu alias Kana faced was that of murdering the nephew of the Personal Assistant (PA) of BJP MLA Savitri Jindal in Hisar.