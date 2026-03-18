Gangster Vikram Sharma Murder: Uttarakhand Police Double Reward For Six Absconding Accused
Jharkhand-based gangster Vikram was shot dead inside Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road, a posh area under Dalanwala police jurisdiction in Dehradun, on February 13.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 2:17 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the six accused, including three shooters still at large, in connection with the murder of gangster Vikram Sharma. The reward was previously set at Rs 25,000 and has now been doubled.
The accused have been booked in the gangster’s murder case at the Kotwali Dalanwala police station, with the Doon police already releasing a ‘Most Wanted’ poster featuring their photographs and details.
The police urge the public to report any information about these criminals to the Dehradun City Control Room at 9411112972. Informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.
Previously, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the accused individuals. But, more than a month having passed since the murder, the criminals remain at large; consequently, the reward amount for their capture has been increased.
Jharkhand-based gangster Vikram was shot dead inside Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road, a posh area under Dalanwala police jurisdiction in Dehradun, on February 13. As he exited the gym that morning, three assailants lying in ambush near the staircase pressed a pistol to his head and shot him before fleeing the scene.
Following the incident, a joint team comprising the Uttarakhand Police and the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two accomplices, Akshat Thakur and Rajkumar, who allegedly assisted the shooters, and has sent them to jail. Later, police investigations revealed that the conspiracy to murder Vikram was hatched nearly six months ago inside Jamshedpur Jail.
“Under the plan, the shooters arrived in Dehradun, where a local network provided them with comprehensive assistance, ranging from arranging their accommodation and identifying the target location to providing vehicles and facilitating payments. It was due to this support that all the shooters were able to flee immediately after committing the crime,” the police said.
The arrested accused, Akshat Thakur and Rajkumar, both residents of Jamshedpur, had provided logistical support to the shooters, who remained absconding.
Names of the absconding accused
- Akash Kumar Prasad, alias Arun Kumar Prasad (22 years), resident of Bagbera, Jamshedpur, District East Singhbhum, Jharkhand
- Jitendra Kumar Sah, alias Sahu, Resident of Ulidih Tank Road, Mango, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
- Yashraj, son of Rajkumar Singh (24 years), resident of Garabasa, Bagbera Police Station area, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
- Ankit Kumar Verma, alias Ankit Verma (31 years), resident of Thana Road, Telco, Lohardaga, Jharkhand
- Ashutosh Singh (24 years), resident of Jugsalai, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
- Vishal Singh (28 years), resident of Garabasa, Bagbera, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand
Dehradun SSP Pramendra Dobal stated that the two individuals had been arrested from Jharkhand. “Teams are conducting raids at the potential hideouts of the remaining accused, including locations within Jharkhand, in an effort to apprehend them. Assistance is also being sought from surveillance networks and police informants,” he said.
“We also appeal to the general public that if anyone obtains any information regarding these wanted criminals, they should immediately contact the Kotwali Dalanwala police station,” he said.
Dobal stated that the identity of any individual providing information will be kept confidential. “Efforts are underway to arrest the accused. If they are not apprehended soon, the reward amount offered for their capture will be increased to Rs 1 lakh; a file regarding this matter is currently being prepared,” he said.
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