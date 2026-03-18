ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Vikram Sharma Murder: Uttarakhand Police Double Reward For Six Absconding Accused

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the six accused, including three shooters still at large, in connection with the murder of gangster Vikram Sharma. The reward was previously set at Rs 25,000 and has now been doubled.

The accused have been booked in the gangster’s murder case at the Kotwali Dalanwala police station, with the Doon police already releasing a ‘Most Wanted’ poster featuring their photographs and details.

The police urge the public to report any information about these criminals to the Dehradun City Control Room at 9411112972. Informants’ identities will be kept strictly confidential.

Previously, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the accused individuals. But, more than a month having passed since the murder, the criminals remain at large; consequently, the reward amount for their capture has been increased.

Jharkhand-based gangster Vikram was shot dead inside Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road, a posh area under Dalanwala police jurisdiction in Dehradun, on February 13. As he exited the gym that morning, three assailants lying in ambush near the staircase pressed a pistol to his head and shot him before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, a joint team comprising the Uttarakhand Police and the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested two accomplices, Akshat Thakur and Rajkumar, who allegedly assisted the shooters, and has sent them to jail. Later, police investigations revealed that the conspiracy to murder Vikram was hatched nearly six months ago inside Jamshedpur Jail.