ETV Bharat / state

Man, Accused Of Criminal Activities, Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Jharkhand

Ranchi: A man, accused of being involved in several criminal activities, was shot dead in a police encounter while he was trying to escape from custody in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Sunday evening, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred near Kusoi crossing, under the Town Police Station limits, when gangster Sujit Sinha was being shifted to Dhanbad jail, Jamtara Superintendent of Police Shambhu Kumar Singh said.