ETV Bharat / state

Man, Accused Of Criminal Activities, Shot Dead In Police Encounter In Jharkhand

The incident occurred when gangster Sujit Sinha was being shifted to Dhanbad jail, Jamtara Superintendent of Police Shambhu Kumar Singh said.

Gangster Sujit Sinha
File photo of criminal Sujit Sinha (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : August 3, 2026 at 7:45 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Ranchi: A man, accused of being involved in several criminal activities, was shot dead in a police encounter while he was trying to escape from custody in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Sunday evening, a senior officer said.

The incident occurred near Kusoi crossing, under the Town Police Station limits, when gangster Sujit Sinha was being shifted to Dhanbad jail, Jamtara Superintendent of Police Shambhu Kumar Singh said.

"The vehicle, in which the gangster was shifted from the Sahebganj jail, met with an accident. At that time, the criminal snatched a rifle from a policeman and fired at our team to escape custody. The police team retaliated, and the gangster died," the SP said.

However, an investigation has been initiated, he added. presence of the magistrate will help clarify the remaining aspects," the SP added. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

Also Read

Maoist Misir Besra With Rs 1.2 Cr Bounty, Known As Face Of 'Red Terror', Arrested In Jharkhand

TAGGED:

SUJIT SINHA ENCOUNTER
JHARKHAND POLICE
JHARKHAND GANGSTER
GANGSTER SUJIT SINHA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.