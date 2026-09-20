Gangster Sandeep Alias Kala Jathedi Granted Parole To Attend Twin Daughters' Naming Ceremony
Jathedi arrived in Sonipat amid tight security after court gave him a seven hour parole to attend the ceremony.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Sonipat: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, Sunday arrived in Haryana's Sonipat after being granted seven hour parole by the court to attend the naming ceremony of his twin daughters at his native village Jathedi. A heavy police force has been deployed around his home to keep a close watch on his movement during the parole period.
Jathedi's wife, Anuradha Choudhary, said that there is a joyful atmosphere in the family and everyone is waiting for Sandeep to join the family's special moment. “The ceremony is about to begin. The family hopes that Sandeep will soon be released from jail and be able to watch his daughters grow up," Anuradha said.
Jathedi was previously granted parole in July after the birth of his twin daughters. He was reportedly granted parole twice in 2024 first for his marriage and after the death of his mother.
Who is gangster Kala Jathedi?
Kala Jathedi's real name is Sandeep, and he hails from Jathedi village in Sonipat. After completing Class 12, he discontinued his ITI diploma course and initially worked as an operator. He was first arrested by the police in 2004 in connection with a mobile phone snatching case. After his time in jail, he came into contact with major criminals.
Gradually, he began committing serious crimes such as extortion, ransom demands, and murder. More than 30 cases involving murder, extortion, extortion and violations of the Arms Act—are registered against him across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan.
Jathedi is considered the backbone of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. He has played a pivotal role in the Bishnoi gang's overseas network and in executing criminal activities on the ground in India.
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