ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Sandeep Alias Kala Jathedi Granted Parole To Attend Twin Daughters' Naming Ceremony

Sonipat: Gangster Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi, lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, Sunday arrived in Haryana's Sonipat after being granted seven hour parole by the court to attend the naming ceremony of his twin daughters at his native village Jathedi. A heavy police force has been deployed around his home to keep a close watch on his movement during the parole period.

Jathedi's wife, Anuradha Choudhary, said that there is a joyful atmosphere in the family and everyone is waiting for Sandeep to join the family's special moment. “The ceremony is about to begin. The family hopes that Sandeep will soon be released from jail and be able to watch his daughters grow up," Anuradha said.

Jathedi was previously granted parole in July after the birth of his twin daughters. He was reportedly granted parole twice in 2024 first for his marriage and after the death of his mother.

Who is gangster Kala Jathedi?