Gangster Rohit Godara's House Demolished Overnight In Rajasthan's Bikaner; Police Deny Role
The mysterious demolition of gangster Rohit Swami's house has sparked speculation, though authorities say no government agency was involved.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Bikaner: Days after the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) named Bikaner-born gangster Rohit Godara alias Rohit Swami as the alleged European head of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal enterprise under 'Operation Hardball', a major portion of his ancestral house in Rajasthan's Lunkaransar town was mysteriously demolished overnight.
The incident triggered widespread speculation in the area, while the police and district administration denied carrying out any such action.
According to local information, a group of unidentified people allegedly reached the spot late on Monday night and demolished a major portion of the house using a JCB machine. By Tuesday morning, residents found the property extensively damaged, drawing crowds and sparking discussions across the locality.
While some locals linked the incident to a possible gang rivalry, others speculated it could be the result of a personal feud or another dispute. However, none of these claims has been officially confirmed.
The administration has distanced itself from the incident, stating that no government department or administrative agency carried out the demolition. The reason behind the incident also remains unclear.
Bikaner Range Inspector General (IG) Om Prakash said, "The police and the administration have not carried out any such action. We have no information about who demolished the house. No complaint has been received so far. If someone files a complaint, we will investigate the matter."
Police said no formal complaint has been received so far and that appropriate action will be taken after a complaint is lodged.
Who Is Rohit Godara?
Rohit Godara alias Rohit Swami is a Bikaner-born gangster and an alleged key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate. In July 2026, the US Department of Justice and the FBI named him under Operation Hardball, describing him as the alleged European head of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal enterprise.
Godara is wanted in India in more than 32 criminal cases, including murder, attempted murder, extortion and dacoity. Investigating agencies say he fled India in 2022 using a fake passport under the name Pawan Kumar and is believed to be operating from abroad.
Investigating agencies have linked Godara to several high-profile criminal cases and say he has claimed responsibility for the killings of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi and gangster Raju Thehat.
Indian agencies continue to monitor his activities while coordinating with international law enforcement in efforts to crack down on transnational organised crime.
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