ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Rohit Godara's House Demolished Overnight In Rajasthan's Bikaner; Police Deny Role

Bikaner: Days after the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) named Bikaner-born gangster Rohit Godara alias Rohit Swami as the alleged European head of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal enterprise under 'Operation Hardball', a major portion of his ancestral house in Rajasthan's Lunkaransar town was mysteriously demolished overnight.

The incident triggered widespread speculation in the area, while the police and district administration denied carrying out any such action.

According to local information, a group of unidentified people allegedly reached the spot late on Monday night and demolished a major portion of the house using a JCB machine. By Tuesday morning, residents found the property extensively damaged, drawing crowds and sparking discussions across the locality.

While some locals linked the incident to a possible gang rivalry, others speculated it could be the result of a personal feud or another dispute. However, none of these claims has been officially confirmed.

The administration has distanced itself from the incident, stating that no government department or administrative agency carried out the demolition. The reason behind the incident also remains unclear.

Bikaner Range Inspector General (IG) Om Prakash said, "The police and the administration have not carried out any such action. We have no information about who demolished the house. No complaint has been received so far. If someone files a complaint, we will investigate the matter."