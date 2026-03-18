ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Ravi Pujari Arrested In 2017 Extortion Case By Thane Police

FILE- Mumbai Crime branch's anti extortion cell brings Gangster Ravi Pujari at the Crime Branch after being produced at MCOCA court in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Tuesday 23rd February, 2021. ( IANS )

Thane: Thane Police has arrested and jailed gangster Ravi Pujari in a 2017 extortion and firing case in the city and obtained his custody from a local court, officials said. The 57-year-old gangster was produced before a special MCOCA court on Wednesday, which remanded him in police custody till March 27.

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Thane Crime Branch took his custody from Parappana Agrahara Central Jail in Bengaluru and brought him to the city on Tuesday, said a police release.

Pujari, who hails from Udupi, Karnataka, and had been operating from abroad for several years, was extradited to India from Senegal in 2020.