Gangster Mukhtar Malik Murder Case: Rajasthan Court Gives Life Term To 11 Accused; 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment To Another
The case dates back to May 31, 2022 when the gangster from Madhya Pradesh was killed along with watchman Kamal Kishore Meena were shot dead.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Jhalawar: The Additional District and Sessions (ADJ) Court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment and another accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the murder case of notorious gangster Mukhtar Malik.
The case dates back to May 31, 2022, when a group of individuals—residents of Kaskhedla—opened fire on a boat carrying fishing contractor and Bhopal-based gangster Mukhtar Malik, along with his watchman, Kamal Kishore Meena, at the Bhimsagar Dam.
Kamal Kishore Meena, an employee of the fishing contractor, sustained gunshot wounds and died, while gangster Mukhtiyar Malik went missing. Two days later, his body was discovered in the forest along the banks of the Bhimsagar Dam.
Public Prosecutor Vinod Gochar stated that the brother of the deceased, Kamal Kishore Meena, lodged a murder case against unidentified persons at the Pidawa Police Station.
“The Jhalawar ADJ Court delivered a pivotal judgment, sentencing 11 accused individuals to life imprisonment. Additionally, another accused person involved in the case was sentenced to seven years of imprisonment”.
Dispute Over Fishing Contracts
Malik, a prominent gangster from Bhopal, held fishing contracts for both the Kalisindh Dam and the Bhimsagar Dam in Jhalawar—contracts that were the subject of a dispute with local fishermen.
On the fateful day, Malik was touring the Bhimsagar Dam area aboard his boat when the rival fishermen opened fire on his boat. During the exchange of fire, both the fishermen and Mukhtiyar Malik's associates also attacked each other using crude explosive devices. The Jhalawar district garnered national headlines following the death of the prominent Bhopal-based gangster within its jurisdiction.
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