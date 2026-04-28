ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Mukhtar Malik Murder Case: Rajasthan Court Gives Life Term To 11 Accused; 7 Years Rigorous Imprisonment To Another

Jhalawar: The Additional District and Sessions (ADJ) Court in Rajasthan's Jhalawar sentenced 11 accused to life imprisonment and another accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the murder case of notorious gangster Mukhtar Malik.

The case dates back to May 31, 2022, when a group of individuals—residents of Kaskhedla—opened fire on a boat carrying fishing contractor and Bhopal-based gangster Mukhtar Malik, along with his watchman, Kamal Kishore Meena, at the Bhimsagar Dam.

Kamal Kishore Meena, an employee of the fishing contractor, sustained gunshot wounds and died, while gangster Mukhtiyar Malik went missing. Two days later, his body was discovered in the forest along the banks of the Bhimsagar Dam.

Public Prosecutor Vinod Gochar stated that the brother of the deceased, Kamal Kishore Meena, lodged a murder case against unidentified persons at the Pidawa Police Station.