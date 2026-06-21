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Gangster Module Linked To Foreign-Based Handlers Busted In Punjab, Three Held

The probe revealed that the accused were transporting consignments of weapons and carrying out criminal activities at the behest of their handlers abroad.

Gangster Module Linked To Foreign-Based Handlers Busted In Punjab, Three Held
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 21, 2026 at 3:38 PM IST

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Chandigarh: In a major operation against organised crime and gangster networks, Punjab police busted a gangster module linked to foreign-based handlers and arrested three operatives, seizing foreign-made sophisticated pistols and ammunition from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

In a post on X, Yadav said the operation was launched by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar and Counter Intelligence, Jalandhar, in coordination with a central agency. An FIR has been registered at the SSOC police station in Amritsar, he said.

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were acting on the directions of foreign-based gangsters, who are involved in gang wars, extortion, and other disruptive activities in Punjab. On their directions, accused have been transporting consignments of weapons and carrying out criminal acts," Yadav said.

The investigation also uncovered links between the arrested accused and a murder case registered under the Amritsar Commissionerate and an attempted murder case in Batala. This indicates that the network was not limited to arms smuggling but was also involved in other crimes.

The DGP said that further investigations are focused on tracing the entire network, identifying associates, uncovering previous criminal activities, and dismantling the organised crime syndicate operating at the behest of foreign-based handlers.

The Punjab Police has reiterated that strict and decisive action against organised crime, gangster networks, and anti-social elements will continue to ensure peace, security, and safety in the state.

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TAGGED:

PUNJAB POLICE
GANGSTER NETWORKS
FOREIGN BASED HANDLERS
PUNJAB POLICE BUST GANGSTER MODULE

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