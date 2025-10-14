ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Linked To Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar Syndicate Held in US

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has tracked and facilitated the detention of fugitive gangster Amit Sharma alias Jack Pandit in the United States, an officer said on Tuesday.

Sharma, a key operative of the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar syndicate, was arrested due to coordinated inputs shared by the AGTF with the CBI's Interpol Branch, which alerted American agencies through a Red Corner Notice, Additional Director General of Police (Crime/AGTF) Dinesh M N said.

He said that Sharma was operating the gang's extortion and money laundering network from abroad. He was primarily responsible for receiving extortion money overseas and routing it to gang members in India.

"He also played a crucial role in providing shelter, funding and forged documents for absconding gang members hiding in foreign countries," the officer said.

The gangster, originally from the Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, was wanted in several criminal cases. After fleeing the country, he travelled to Dubai, then to Spain, and eventually reached the United States.