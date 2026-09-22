ETV Bharat / state

Gangster killed, His Associate Injured During Police Encounter In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran: A gangster named Kashmir Singh alias Pungi, who was wanted in several criminal cases, including murder and Arms Act violations, was gunned down during a joint operation by the Tarn Taran Police and the AGTF.

He was killed during a police encounter near Bath village in Tarn Taran district. His associate, Gursevak Singh, a resident of Narungabad, was injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the police, Kashmir Singh was wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases. Acting on specific intelligence, a team comprising the AGTF and Tarn Taran Police conducted an operation near Bath village.