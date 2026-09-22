Gangster killed, His Associate Injured During Police Encounter In Punjab's Tarn Taran
The police said that the gangsters opened fire on the police party, prompting retaliatory fire from the police.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 3:39 AM IST|
Updated : September 22, 2026 at 4:20 AM IST
Tarn Taran: A gangster named Kashmir Singh alias Pungi, who was wanted in several criminal cases, including murder and Arms Act violations, was gunned down during a joint operation by the Tarn Taran Police and the AGTF.
He was killed during a police encounter near Bath village in Tarn Taran district. His associate, Gursevak Singh, a resident of Narungabad, was injured in the incident and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. According to the police, Kashmir Singh was wanted in connection with multiple criminal cases. Acting on specific intelligence, a team comprising the AGTF and Tarn Taran Police conducted an operation near Bath village.
The police said that the duo opened fire on the police party, prompting retaliatory fire from the police. Both suspects were injured during the exchange of gunfire. They were taken to the hospital for treatment, where Kashmir Singh (alias Pungi) succumbed to his injuries.
The police have recovered two pistols from the scene, including a .30 bore pistol and a Zigana pistol. According to an official, preliminary investigations revealed that Kashmir Singh had previously been involved in an incident where shots were fired at a police party and that several criminal cases were registered against him.
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