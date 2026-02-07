ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Joga Pholriwal Among 4 Booked For AAP Leader's Daylight Murder In Jalandhar

Police personnel stand next to AAP leader Lucky Oberoi's SUV after he was shot dead by an unidentified assailant outside a gurdwara, in Jalandhar, Punjab, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 ( PTI )

Chandigarh: Punjab Police have registered a case against two named persons, including a foreign-based gangster, and two unknown individuals in connection with the daylight murder of AAP leader Lucky Oberoi in Jalandhar on Friday, with police suspecting personal enmity as the reason behind the killing, officials said on Saturday.

Police have booked gangster Jograj Singh alias Joga Pholriwal, who claimed responsibility for the murder in an unverified social media post, Dalbira and two unnamed persons under the relevant sections of the BNS and Arms Act at the Division 6 police station in the Jalandhar Commissionerate, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family, they said.

However, the assailant and his accomplice, who were captured on a CCTV camera, have not been identified yet, with several police teams deployed to trace them. In the brazen daylight murder, Oberoi was shot by the unidentified assailant outside a gurdwara in Jalandhar’s Model Town around 7.30 am on Friday, shortly after he stepped out of the shrine after paying obeisance, police said.

CCTV camera footage showed that as Oberoi (43) came out of the gurdwara and sat in his car -- a Mahindra Thar -- the assailant wearing a black hoodie approached him on foot, opened fire and fled along with an accomplice, who was waiting for him on a two-wheeler a short distance away.

Satwinderpal Singh alias Lucky Oberoi, a financier by profession, was a ward in charge for the AAP in Jalandhar Cantonment. An unverified social media post, purportedly by Joga Pholriwal, claimed responsibility for the murder. Several allegations were levelled against Oberoi in the post, which claimed that he was killed due to personal enmity linked to a dispute over the presidency of a college.

A police officer on Saturday said Joga Pholriwal, Dalbira and two others have been booked for the murder of Oberoi. Joga, who hails from Pholriwal in Jalandhar district, is believed to be living abroad, the officer said. Oberoi and Joga had been friends earlier, and can be seen sharing a cake in a Facebook post, police sources said.