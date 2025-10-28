ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Jagdeep Singh Alias Jagga Held In US; Extradition Process Underway

The arrest came after the Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) coordinated with various enforcement agencies in the country and abroad.

FILE- Gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga
FILE- Gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga (IANS)
By PTI

Published : October 28, 2025 at 7:08 AM IST

Jaipur: Notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, wanted in multiple criminal cases in Rajasthan and Punjab, has been arrested in the United States (US), officials said on Monday.

Jagga, a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and currently linked to the Rohit Godara network, was apprehended near the US-Canada border, and legal process is underway to extradite him to India, they said. The arrest came after the Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) coordinated with various enforcement agencies in the country and abroad.

According to officials, Jagga is a native of Dhurokot in Moga district in Punjab and had been orchestrating criminal activities in India from abroad. He had been evading arrest for years while operating through an international network.

ADG (AGTF) Dinesh M.N. said that arrest warrants had been issued against Jagga by courts in Rajasthan. "Acting on the warrants, the AGTF gathered intelligence on his overseas movements and coordinated with international enforcement agencies," he said. Following these efforts, US authorities detained him near the Canada-US border, he said. Jagga is currently in custody in the US, and legal procedures are underway to extradite him to India, the official added.

Canada has designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity for "violently targeting" certain communities and creating a "climate of fear and intimidation".

"Acts of violence and terror have no place in Canada, especially those that target specific communities to create a climate of fear and intimidation," the Canadian government said in a statement.

