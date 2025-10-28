ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Jagdeep Singh Alias Jagga Held In US; Extradition Process Underway

Jaipur: Notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jagga, wanted in multiple criminal cases in Rajasthan and Punjab, has been arrested in the United States (US), officials said on Monday.

Jagga, a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and currently linked to the Rohit Godara network, was apprehended near the US-Canada border, and legal process is underway to extradite him to India, they said. The arrest came after the Rajasthan Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) coordinated with various enforcement agencies in the country and abroad.

According to officials, Jagga is a native of Dhurokot in Moga district in Punjab and had been orchestrating criminal activities in India from abroad. He had been evading arrest for years while operating through an international network.