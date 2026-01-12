ETV Bharat / state

Gangster Hacked To Death At Govt Hospital In Chennai; Hunt On For Four Accused

The Kilpauk police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footages to identify and trace the killers.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 12, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST

1 Min Read
Chennai: Panic gripped Kilpauk Government Hospital in Chennai on Monday after a notorious gangster was allegedly hacked to death by unidentified assailants inside the hospital early this morning, while he had come to visit his wife, who was under treatment at the facility.

Victim Aadhi Kesavan, a resident of the Rajamangalam area, had several criminal cases pending against him at different police stations in Kolathur and Rajamangalam, officials said.

Police said Aadhi had come to the hospital at around 5 AM to visit his wife, who was admitted for childbirth. After meeting her, he was standing behind the new building of the hospital, when a group of four miscreants wearing helmets entered the hospital premises. After spotting them, Aadhi realised they had come looking for him and tried to escape. However, the gang chased him down and hacked him to death inside the hospital premises in full public view.

After confirming that Aadhi was dead, the attackers fled the spot. People who witnessed the attack ran hither and thither in fear, said hospital sources.

Soon, police personnel posted at the hospital rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for post mortem.

The Kilpauk police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footages to identify and trace the killers. "We are also investigating a possible angle of long-standing enmity between Aadhi and his wife's family. All possible angles are being examined," said a senior police official.

