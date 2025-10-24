ETV Bharat / state

Sharpshooter Having Links With Mukhtar Ansari & Sanjeev Jeeva Gangs Killed In Police Encounter In UP's Shamli

Over 20 cases, including robbery and murder, were registered against the sharpshooter. Police have launched manhunt to trace his accomplice, who is on the run.

Sharpshooter killed in an encounter with police in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 24, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

Shamli: In a late-night encounter in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a sharpshooter having links with Mukhtar Ansari and Sanjeev Jeeva gangs and carrying Rs one lakh reward was gunned down by police. During the exchange of fire, an SOG police constable also sustained grievous injuries, officials said.

Thursday evening, police pursued two miscreants involved in a robbery. An exchange of fire broke out when police intercepted their motorcyle. During this, Faisal, the sharpshooter, received gunshot injuries while his accomplice managed to escape.

Following the encounter, police recovered two pistols, live cartridges and seized the bike.

Encounter in Shamli
Police inspects the site of the incident (ETV Bharat)

Earlier in the day, Jeetram, a resident of Barnavi village, was robbed at gunpoint by two armed miscreants on the Meerut-Karnal highway. A complaint was lodged alleging that the miscreants fled with his bike, Rs 3000 cash and a mobile phone.

Acting on this, Shamli SP NP Singh deployed SOG, surveillance and local police to apprehend those responsible. As police intensified checking near Bhogi Majra on the Un-Chausana road, they asked two bike riders to stop. The miscreants opened fire, injuring SOG constable Deepak.

Encounter in Shamli
Incident site (ETV Bharat)

When police retaliated, Faisal was injured and rushed to hospital where doctors declard him dead. SOG constable Deepak is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Singh confirmed that Faisal was shot and taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead. The second suspect escaped.

Shamli police said Faisal resided in Khalapar, Muzaffarnagar, but hailed from Lisadi Gate in Meerut.

Faisal was a wanted criminal involved in a murder in Manglaura, Shamli, and in a case of snatching earrings from women. In 2015, he was accused of murdering another criminal, Asifzada, who was in police custody at the Muzaffarnagar railway station. More than 20 cases were registered against him in different police stations, officials said.

