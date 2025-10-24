ETV Bharat / state

Sharpshooter Having Links With Mukhtar Ansari & Sanjeev Jeeva Gangs Killed In Police Encounter In UP's Shamli

Sharpshooter killed in an encounter with police in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh ( ETV Bharat )

Shamli: In a late-night encounter in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a sharpshooter having links with Mukhtar Ansari and Sanjeev Jeeva gangs and carrying Rs one lakh reward was gunned down by police. During the exchange of fire, an SOG police constable also sustained grievous injuries, officials said.

Thursday evening, police pursued two miscreants involved in a robbery. An exchange of fire broke out when police intercepted their motorcyle. During this, Faisal, the sharpshooter, received gunshot injuries while his accomplice managed to escape.

Following the encounter, police recovered two pistols, live cartridges and seized the bike.

Police inspects the site of the incident (ETV Bharat)

Earlier in the day, Jeetram, a resident of Barnavi village, was robbed at gunpoint by two armed miscreants on the Meerut-Karnal highway. A complaint was lodged alleging that the miscreants fled with his bike, Rs 3000 cash and a mobile phone.