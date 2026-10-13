ETV Bharat / state

Gangajal In Haridwar Has Antibiotic Properties? What Gurukul Kangri University Study Reveals

Dehradun: A recent study conducted by the Gurukul Kangri University in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district has revealed that Gangajal (Ganga water) samples collected from three locations of the district has a diversity of viruses and bacteriophages with remarkable antibiotic properties.

The water samples were collected from Haridwar's Daksheshwar Mahadev Temple area, Har Ki Pauri, and the Chandi Devi Ghat, areas characterised by consistently high levels of human activity, and a genome-based analysis confirmed the presence of 6,543 distinct viral species.

The faith of millions of followers of Sanatan Dharma across the globe is deeply connected to the Ganges. Consequently, numerous initiatives are undertaken to preserve the river's sanctity and purity. Various studies have been conducted on Ganga River in the past.

Study report (ETV Bharat)

A group of researchers from the Gurukul Kangri University, Sumit Chand, Vijeta Chaudhary, Sagar Vishwakarma, Ramesh Chandra Dubey, and Harish Chandra, studied the water samples and the findings were published in the international research journal 'International Microbiology' under the title, 'Analysis of Bacteriophage Diversity in Ganga River Ecosystem: Insights from Metagenome-Based Sequencing' on October 8.

According to the report, the diversity of bacteriophages in Gangajal could prove useful in the future for pollution monitoring, water quality management, and combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria. However, the study does not imply Gangajal has become potable.

Equal quantities of water samples from the three locations were collected and pooled together. The samples were preserved at a temperature of minus 20 degrees Celsius, and DNA and RNA analyses were conducted.

Metagenomic techniques were employed to identify the microorganisms and viruses present in Gangajal. Unlike traditional laboratory methods that isolate and culture specific viruses or bacteria, this technique involves the simultaneous analysis of all genetic material present in environmental samples.

Study report (ETV Bharat)

During the analysis, researchers obtained 549,515 sequence reads (data generated by machines regarding the nucleotide sequences of DNA or RNA). These reads corresponded to genetic fragments of viruses found in the water samples. The quality and depth of the sequencing were sufficient to enable an analysis of the viral species present in the river water.

Findings Of The Study

A total of 6,543 viral species were identified in water samples collected from three regions of the Ganga River. Additionally, 17 viral phyla were identified during the study. The highest number of reads, 3,575, belonged to the 'Uroviricota' phylum. Other findings included 474 reads for 'Negarnaviricota', 460 for 'Pisuviricota', 361 for 'Artverviricota', and 338 for 'Kitrinoviricota'. Furthermore, the read counts for 'Cressdnaviricota', 'Sellaviricota', 'Lenarviricota', and 'Kosaviricota' ranged between 172 and 199.

Notably, 3,575 bacteriophages belonging to 'Caudoviricetes' class were identified. Other identified bacteriophages were 360 in 'Revtraviricetes', 287 in 'Pisoniviricetes', 237 in 'Monjiviricetes', 222 in 'Elioviricetes', 135 in 'Stelpaviricetes', 124 in 'Papovaviricetes', 115 in 'Herviviricetes', and 115 in 'Naldaviricetes'. Furthermore, bacteriophage counts ranging from 151 to 214 were found in 'Alsuviricetes', 'Haveltoviricetes', and 'Repensiviricetes'.

Study report (ETV Bharat)

A total of 6,543 viral species were identified in the water during the study. A total of 3,00,245 sequence reads were obtained for 'Chaivirus' bacteriophages, followed by 1,24,213 reads for 'Valbvirus' bacteriophages, 68,758 reads for 'Andhravirus' bacteriophages, 8,381 reads for 'Poxvirus' bacteriophages, and 4,183 reads for 'Zhonglingvirus' bacteriophages. Similarly, sequence read counts ranging from 932 to 1,818 were found for 'Rosenblumvirus', 'Fquatrovirus', and 'Primate' virus bacteriophages. Additionally, 657 reads were found for L-virus and 424 for plant viruses.