Uttarakhand Gears Up for 2027 Haridwar Kumbh: CAG Flags Ganga Cleanup Gaps and ₹186 Crore Irregularities

By Kiran Kant Sharma

Dehradun: A grand Kumbh congregation is scheduled to be held in Haridwar in 2027, and large-scale preparations have already begun at both the State and Central government levels.

The Uttarakhand government is working to make the Ardh Kumbh as grand as the Kumbh itself, with multiple infrastructure and riverfront projects underway.

However, a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised serious questions about Ganga cleanliness efforts and uncovered major financial irregularities in development schemes, intensifying political tensions in the State.

The government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched extensive projects in Haridwar, spending crores on beautifying Ganga ghats, strengthening sewerage systems, upgrading roads, and improving civic infrastructure.

Addressing a rally in Haridwar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the upcoming Kumbh would be organised on a scale whose grandeur would be witnessed globally.

CAG questions Ganga cleaning efforts

Amid these preparations, the CAG report has raised concerns about the effectiveness of river-cleaning initiatives undertaken over the years under programmes such as Namami Gange and other sanitation missions. The findings present a stark contrast to official claims regarding Ganga cleanliness.

The audit inspected 23 of 42 Ganga-related projects executed in Uttarakhand between 2018 and 2022–23 and flagged multiple deficiencies:

Several projects were not completed within deadlines.

Sewerage treatment systems in many towns were incomplete or non-functional;

Untreated wastewater from drains and sewer lines continues to flow directly into the Ganga;

Sewer networks remain unfinished and treatment facilities partially installed.

STPs underperforming, standards not met

Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), installed to prevent river pollution, were also found lacking. Many STPs were not operating as per prescribed norms. Some plants were functioning below capacity. In certain locations, treatment quality was substandard. Several sewer lines were not connected to STPs, allowing untreated waste to enter the river.

Water quality concerns from Devprayag to Haridwar

The CAG report flagged concerns over Ganga water quality downstream of Devprayag, particularly in Rishikesh and Haridwar, where water was found unsuitable for drinking.

The issue is significant as Haridwar and Rishikesh are among India’s most prominent religious cities. Millions of devotees bathe in and consume Ganga water every year, with footfall rising to crores during Kumbh and major religious gatherings. The report noted that this is not the first time concerns have been raised about Ganga cleanliness.

Earlier independent assessments in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Varanasi and other pilgrimage centres also highlighted pollution concerns, with some surveys stating the river was unsafe for bathing in several stretches. Annual water quality surveys across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal suggest pollution challenges persist despite ongoing projects.

Political storm in Assembly