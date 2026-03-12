Uttarakhand Gears Up for 2027 Haridwar Kumbh: CAG Flags Ganga Cleanup Gaps and ₹186 Crore Irregularities
CAG raised serious questions about Ganga cleanliness efforts and uncovered major financial irregularities in development schemes, intensifying political tensions in the State
Published : March 12, 2026 at 11:45 AM IST
By Kiran Kant Sharma
Dehradun: A grand Kumbh congregation is scheduled to be held in Haridwar in 2027, and large-scale preparations have already begun at both the State and Central government levels.
The Uttarakhand government is working to make the Ardh Kumbh as grand as the Kumbh itself, with multiple infrastructure and riverfront projects underway.
However, a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has raised serious questions about Ganga cleanliness efforts and uncovered major financial irregularities in development schemes, intensifying political tensions in the State.
The government led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has launched extensive projects in Haridwar, spending crores on beautifying Ganga ghats, strengthening sewerage systems, upgrading roads, and improving civic infrastructure.
Addressing a rally in Haridwar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the upcoming Kumbh would be organised on a scale whose grandeur would be witnessed globally.
CAG questions Ganga cleaning efforts
Amid these preparations, the CAG report has raised concerns about the effectiveness of river-cleaning initiatives undertaken over the years under programmes such as Namami Gange and other sanitation missions. The findings present a stark contrast to official claims regarding Ganga cleanliness.
The audit inspected 23 of 42 Ganga-related projects executed in Uttarakhand between 2018 and 2022–23 and flagged multiple deficiencies:
- Several projects were not completed within deadlines.
- Sewerage treatment systems in many towns were incomplete or non-functional;
- Untreated wastewater from drains and sewer lines continues to flow directly into the Ganga;
- Sewer networks remain unfinished and treatment facilities partially installed.
STPs underperforming, standards not met
Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), installed to prevent river pollution, were also found lacking. Many STPs were not operating as per prescribed norms. Some plants were functioning below capacity. In certain locations, treatment quality was substandard. Several sewer lines were not connected to STPs, allowing untreated waste to enter the river.
Water quality concerns from Devprayag to Haridwar
The CAG report flagged concerns over Ganga water quality downstream of Devprayag, particularly in Rishikesh and Haridwar, where water was found unsuitable for drinking.
The issue is significant as Haridwar and Rishikesh are among India’s most prominent religious cities. Millions of devotees bathe in and consume Ganga water every year, with footfall rising to crores during Kumbh and major religious gatherings. The report noted that this is not the first time concerns have been raised about Ganga cleanliness.
Earlier independent assessments in Haridwar, Rishikesh, Varanasi and other pilgrimage centres also highlighted pollution concerns, with some surveys stating the river was unsafe for bathing in several stretches. Annual water quality surveys across Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal suggest pollution challenges persist despite ongoing projects.
Political storm in Assembly
The report triggered sharp reactions in the Uttarakhand Assembly. The opposition termed it a government failure and questioned whether the situation would improve before the Kumbh.
Congress MLA Qazi Nizamuddin raised the issue in the House, alleging that while the government speaks of faith and Sanatan values, it remains silent on the Ganga’s actual condition.
He claimed that sewage and drain water continue to pollute the river at several locations and said ensuring river cleanliness must be the top priority before hosting a mega religious event. He demanded a clear response from the government. The ruling party responded by calling for the expedited completion of ongoing works.
₹186 crore financial irregularities in development schemes
In a related finding, the CAG report also uncovered financial irregularities exceeding ₹186 crore in multiple development projects across Uttarakhand, raising concerns over transparency, accountability and financial governance.
The audit, covering expenditure up to March 2022, found widespread violations of financial procedures, including:
- Payments released despite incomplete work.
- 98 projects remained incomplete.
- Work had not begun on 31 projects.
- Despite this, ₹3.89 crore was released.
- Payments were made before project completion.
- Auditors termed this a serious violation of financial norms.
Flaws in Lake Development Projects
Significant deficiencies were found in Tourism Department lake projects: ₹71.68 crore spent on development of Bhimtal Lake and ₹50.33 crore spent on Nainital Lake. However, incorrect site selection, weak planning, and slow execution prevented desired outcomes. The audit highlighted planning and management failures.
Contractors paid without due process
The report noted that in several projects, contractors received payments without proper quality checks or timeline assessments, resulting in delays and inefficient use of public funds.
Irregularities in Kumbh 2021 Projects
Projects linked to the Haridwar Kumbh Mela also came under scrutiny:
₹36.99 crore released for 13 projects
Multiple works not completed on schedule. Intended objectives not fully achieved.
Disaster reconstruction projects questioned
Post-disaster reconstruction works also showed gaps in planning and execution. In several cases, expenditure failed to produce expected outcomes due to delays and weak monitoring.
Call for stronger monitoring systems
The CAG observed that financial management and oversight mechanisms in many departments were inadequate. It cited lack of transparency in project selection, implementation and payment processes, and advised stricter adherence to financial rules along with stronger monitoring systems. The twin findings — gaps in Ganga conservation efforts and large-scale financial irregularities — have intensified scrutiny at a crucial time when Uttarakhand is preparing to host one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.
