ETV Bharat / state

Ganga Water Level Breaches 'Highest Flood Mark' At Patna's Gandhi Ghat Amid Heavy Rain

Rising water levels of the Ganga River submerged the Gandhi Ghat area, with people wading through a street in Patna on Thursday, Sept 3, 2026. ( ANI )

Patna: Amid heavy rain in Bihar, the Ganga water level rose by 10 cm at Gandhi Ghat here on Saturday morning, and the river was flowing 1 cm above the 'highest flood level', posing a risk of inundation in low-lying areas in the state's capital, an official bulletin said. People have been asked to exercise caution in view of the rising water level of the river.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the "Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna rose by 10 cm in the past four hours, reaching 50.53 metres, which is 1 cm above the highest flood level, at 10 am on Saturday".

"The forecast is that the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat is likely to rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday. People have been advised to exercise caution," it said.

The river is expected to rise further, with forecasts indicating the possibility of a new highest flood level (HFL) being recorded at the gauge site, the bulletin said.

The department also asked all district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to take precautionary measures, alert those living on the river-facing side of embankments and ensure continuous patrolling by special teams to deal with flood emergencies.