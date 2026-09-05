Ganga Water Level Breaches 'Highest Flood Mark' At Patna's Gandhi Ghat Amid Heavy Rain
According to the forecast, the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat is likely to rise further to 50.62 metres on Sunday, September 6.
By PTI
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Patna: Amid heavy rain in Bihar, the Ganga water level rose by 10 cm at Gandhi Ghat here on Saturday morning, and the river was flowing 1 cm above the 'highest flood level', posing a risk of inundation in low-lying areas in the state's capital, an official bulletin said. People have been asked to exercise caution in view of the rising water level of the river.
According to the latest bulletin issued by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the "Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat in Patna rose by 10 cm in the past four hours, reaching 50.53 metres, which is 1 cm above the highest flood level, at 10 am on Saturday".
"The forecast is that the Ganga water level at Gandhi Ghat is likely to rise further to 50.62 metres by 8 am on Sunday. People have been advised to exercise caution," it said.
The river is expected to rise further, with forecasts indicating the possibility of a new highest flood level (HFL) being recorded at the gauge site, the bulletin said.
The department also asked all district magistrates (DMs) and superintendents of police (SPs) to take precautionary measures, alert those living on the river-facing side of embankments and ensure continuous patrolling by special teams to deal with flood emergencies.
Several districts in Bihar are experiencing a flood-like situation as the Ganga, Gandak, Kosi, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Punpun and Ghaghra rivers are flowing above danger marks following heavy rainfall in the state and neighbouring Nepal.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Friday and reviewed relief and rescue operations.
He directed officials to identify affected families, ensure timely relief and continuously monitor vulnerable areas and the Ganga embankments from Buxar to Bhagalpur to prevent erosion and breaches.
Talking to reporters in Patna on Saturday, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said, "The chief minister is monitoring the situation. The government is fully aware of the fact. All of us are making efforts to ensure that people face the least possible difficulties during this disaster."
He also said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also monitoring the situation at the Centre. Particularly in matters concerning disasters, the government should stand firmly with the people. These conditions have been persisting following the disaster in Nepal and continued rainfall."
Also Read