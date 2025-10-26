ETV Bharat / state

Ganga Kalash Yatra Leaves For Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple From Gangotri Dham

Uttarkashi: The Shri Ganga Kalash Yatra, a pilgrimage that involves carrying a 'kalash' with holy water from Gangotri Dham to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, reached Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday.

Here in Tiloth, Kandar Devta, a revered deity, of Mando village, along with devotees, welcomed the yatra. The Kandar Devta's palanquin marked the beginning of the Kalash Yatra, which departed for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on way to Nepal.

During the yatra, devotees prayed to Goddess Ganga for welfare and prosperity of the world, chanting 'Har Har Gange, Jai Maa Ganga'. The holy water from Gangotri Dham will be used for the special 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Pashupatinath in Nepal throughout the year. This kalash will be offered to Lord Shiva on Shiv Trayodashi on November 3.

Following closure of the Gangotri Dham, the Shri Ganga Kalash Yatra, reached Kashi Vishwanath Temple en route to Pashupatinath Temple. Devotees welcomed the Kalash Yatra by showering flowers and received blessings from Chief Rawal Shiv Prakash Maharaj of Gangotri Dham.