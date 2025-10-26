Ganga Kalash Yatra Leaves For Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple From Gangotri Dham
Kalash carrying holy Ganga water will be used for the special 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Pashupatinath in Nepal throughout the year.
Published : October 26, 2025 at 4:34 PM IST
Uttarkashi: The Shri Ganga Kalash Yatra, a pilgrimage that involves carrying a 'kalash' with holy water from Gangotri Dham to Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal, reached Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Sunday.
Here in Tiloth, Kandar Devta, a revered deity, of Mando village, along with devotees, welcomed the yatra. The Kandar Devta's palanquin marked the beginning of the Kalash Yatra, which departed for the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on way to Nepal.
During the yatra, devotees prayed to Goddess Ganga for welfare and prosperity of the world, chanting 'Har Har Gange, Jai Maa Ganga'. The holy water from Gangotri Dham will be used for the special 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Pashupatinath in Nepal throughout the year. This kalash will be offered to Lord Shiva on Shiv Trayodashi on November 3.
Following closure of the Gangotri Dham, the Shri Ganga Kalash Yatra, reached Kashi Vishwanath Temple en route to Pashupatinath Temple. Devotees welcomed the Kalash Yatra by showering flowers and received blessings from Chief Rawal Shiv Prakash Maharaj of Gangotri Dham.
"Every year after the doors of Gangotri Dham are closed, a kalash carrying sacred water from the Ganges, is transported to the Pashupatinath Temple via Uttarkashi, Tehri, and Haridwar. Throughout the year, this water is used for the special Jalabhishek of Pashupatinath," Prakash Maharaj said.
He explained that when the doors are closed, the kalash remains at the temple during the Lakshmi Puja. Late at night, the Shri Ganga Kalash Yatra arrives in Uttarkashi and then reaches Pashupatinath Temple. It is a privilege for all of us that this water is being offered to Pashupatinath in Nepal, he said.
"This Vedic tradition has been prevalent in Sanatan Dharma since ancient times. Devotees bow their heads before the kalash and pray to Goddess Ganga for fulfillment of their wishes. Kalash Yatra holds a special significance for the world's welfare, happiness and prosperity. It also conveys the message of Nepal-India integrity," Prakash Maharaj explained.
