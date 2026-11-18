ETV Bharat / state

Ganga Kalash Yatra Departs For Pashupatinath Temple In Nepal From Haridwar

Haridwar : The annual Ganga Kalash Yatra has departed from Haridwar for the Jal Abhishek of Lord Shiva at the famous Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal. A total of 1100 litres of Ganges water was brought to Haridwar from Gangotri Dham in a large vessel at the behest of Rawal Shiv Prakash Maharaj of Gangotri Dham. Following a ritualistic worship at the Charan Paduka Temple in Haridwar, Ganges water from Haridwar was added to it on Wednesday and the Kalash Yatra procession with 5000 litres of Ganges water departed for Nepal in the presence of Akhara Parishad President Mahant Ravindrapuri and several other saints.

Upon reaching Nepal, this water will be used for the Jal Abhishek of Lord Pashupatinath on November 23. This journey to transport Ganges water from Haridwar to the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal is organized every year.

According to a religious belief, anointing Lord Shiva with Ganges water is considered virtuous. Following this tradition, water from the sacred Gangotri Dham and Haridwar is sent to Nepal every year to be used for the anointing of Lord Pashupatinath.

"The religious and spiritual ties between India and Nepal are centuries old. The Ganga Kalash Yatra from Gangotri and Haridwar symbolizes this faith and tradition. The Ganga Jal being taken from Haridwar will be offered at the feet of Lord Shiva at the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal," said Mahant Ravindrapuri.

Rawal Shiv Prakash Maharaj of Gangotri Dham also prayed for the success of the Yatra. He prayed to Mother Ganga and Lord Pashupatinath for peace and prosperity of the country and society. He said, “The Ganga Kalash Yatra departs on the day the doors of Gangotri Dham are closed, with its first stop being Mukhba (Mukhimath) in Uttarkashi. The Yatra then proceeds to the Maa Mansa Devi Charan Paduka Temple in Haridwar where puja is performed and Ganga water from Haridwar is also poured into the large Kalash.”