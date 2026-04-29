ETV Bharat / state

Ganga Expressway Will Be New Lifeline For UP's Development: PM Modi

In this screengrab from a video posted on April 29, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. ( PTI )

Hardoi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, calling it "a new lifeline" for the development of Uttar Pradesh.

The PM reached Hardoi district around noon and inaugurated the expressway with the touch of a button in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.

While ​​addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Ganga Expressway, PM Modi said, "I bow down to this holy land of Lord Narsingh. Just a short distance away, Maa Ganga flows, showering her blessings, which is why this entire region is no less than a pilgrimage. I believe that the boon of expressways to UP is also due to Maa Ganga's blessings. Now, you can reach Sangam in just hours and also seek blessings from Baba in Kashi."

"The way Maa Ganga has been a lifeline of UP and this country, the same way, in this era of modern progress, this expressway passing in the vicinity of Maa Ganga will become a new lifeline for the development of UP," he said.

The Prime Minister said that it is a "remarkable coincidence" that, over the past few days, he has remained in the very presence of Maa Ganga, citing his visits to West Bengal for election campaigning and to Varanasi on Tuesday.