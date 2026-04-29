Ganga Expressway Will Be New Lifeline For UP's Development: PM Modi
The Prime Minister said on the ongoing West Bengal polling, saying that people are voting fearlessly this time, which was previously hard to imagine.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Hardoi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 594-km-long Ganga Expressway, a mega infrastructure project connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, calling it "a new lifeline" for the development of Uttar Pradesh.
The PM reached Hardoi district around noon and inaugurated the expressway with the touch of a button in the presence of Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, among others.
While addressing a public gathering after inaugurating the Ganga Expressway, PM Modi said, "I bow down to this holy land of Lord Narsingh. Just a short distance away, Maa Ganga flows, showering her blessings, which is why this entire region is no less than a pilgrimage. I believe that the boon of expressways to UP is also due to Maa Ganga's blessings. Now, you can reach Sangam in just hours and also seek blessings from Baba in Kashi."
#WATCH | Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi says, " the second phase of voting is currently underway in bengal, and reports indicate a strong voter turnout. just like in the first phase, people are coming out in large numbers to cast their votes. images of long queues are… pic.twitter.com/Gktg7Ykv7m— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2026
"The way Maa Ganga has been a lifeline of UP and this country, the same way, in this era of modern progress, this expressway passing in the vicinity of Maa Ganga will become a new lifeline for the development of UP," he said.
The Prime Minister said that it is a "remarkable coincidence" that, over the past few days, he has remained in the very presence of Maa Ganga, citing his visits to West Bengal for election campaigning and to Varanasi on Tuesday.
"And now, I have been granted the opportunity to dedicate this expressway -- named after Maa Ganga -- to the nation. I am delighted that the Uttar Pradesh government has chosen to name this expressway after Maa Ganga. This initiative not only reflects our vision for development but also offers a glimpse of our rich heritage," he said, congratulating the people on the expressway.
The expressway connects 12 key districts of Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj and is expected to significantly reduce travel time while ensuring faster, safer and more convenient movement.
The Prime Minister also commented on the ongoing West Bengal polling, stating that people are voting fearlessly this time, which was previously hard to imagine.
"The second phase of voting is currently underway in Bengal, and reports indicate a strong voter turnout. Just like in the first phase, people are coming out in large numbers to cast their votes. Images of long queues are circulating on social media. Voting in Bengal is taking place in a fearless atmosphere, unimaginable in the last six or seven decades," he said.
People are casting their votes without fear. This is a virtuous symbol of the country's Constitution and the country's strengthening democracy. I express my gratitude to the great people of Bengal for being so vigilant about their rights and voting in large numbers," Modi said.
He further urged the people of West Bengal to vote, as there are still several hours left before voting ends. "I urge the people of Bengal to participate with the same enthusiasm in this festival of democracy," Modi added.
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