ETV Bharat / state

Seven Injured In Firing Near Police Station In Haryana's Charkhi Dadri; Gang Rivalry Suspected

CCTV footage shows one of the assailants escaping the spot ( ETV Bharat )

Charkhi Dadri: Seven persons were injured of whom two are critical, after a group of armed men opened fire at an SUV in which they were travelling, outside the City police station in Dadri town of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district on Thursday. Police believe the incident was the result of a clash between two rival gangs. Sources said three attackers fired at the Scorpio SUV before fleeing the spot on foot. According to police, the injured persons include Ankit from Mankawas, Kirtiman of Hisar, Krishna of Mahendragarh, Suraj of Manheru, Ankit of Bhiwani, Vijay alias Sunny of Hisar, and Amit of Fatehgarh. Preliminary information revealed some of the injured have prior criminal cases registered against them.