Seven Injured In Firing Near Police Station In Haryana's Charkhi Dadri; Gang Rivalry Suspected
The injured persons were returning from the court after a hearing when they were fired upon by three youth.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:27 PM IST
Charkhi Dadri: Seven persons were injured of whom two are critical, after a group of armed men opened fire at an SUV in which they were travelling, outside the City police station in Dadri town of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district on Thursday.
Police believe the incident was the result of a clash between two rival gangs. Sources said three attackers fired at the Scorpio SUV before fleeing the spot on foot.
According to police, the injured persons include Ankit from Mankawas, Kirtiman of Hisar, Krishna of Mahendragarh, Suraj of Manheru, Ankit of Bhiwani, Vijay alias Sunny of Hisar, and Amit of Fatehgarh. Preliminary information revealed some of the injured have prior criminal cases registered against them.
DSP Headquarters Dheeraj Kumar the injured persons were returning in a Scorpio after attending a hearing in the sessions court in connection with an old case. "The attackers, already lying in wait in front of the police station, targeted the vehicle and fired approximately 10 to 15 rounds on it." Kumar said footage from the CCTV cameras installed near the police station shows three armed youth firing at the Scorpio. Police have seized the footage and intensified efforts to identify and arrest the accused, he said.
Kumar said the incident may be linked to an ongoing rivalry between the Kasania and Baba gangs. However, no official confirmation in this regard has yet been issued by the police. "The actual cause of the attack will become clear only after the statements of the injured are recorded," the DSP said.
Kumar said as soon as the incident was reported, Superintendent of Police Logesh Kumar, and other senior officers rushed to the spot. Forensic teams collected evidence from the spot, while joint teams from the CIA, Cyber Cell, City police station, and Sadar police station are raiding possible hideouts. "The accused will be arrested soon," said Kumar.
Also Read
Himanshu Bhau Gang Shooter Injured In STF Encounter In Rohtak