ETV Bharat / state

Gang Violence Claims Two Lives In Rajasthan, Three Detained

Jhunjhunu: At least two people, including a history-sheeter, were killed after a gang war turned violent in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Friday. Police said a shootout broke out this morning in Khiroḍ village between the two gangs, leading to the casualties.

Police identified the dead as history-sheeter Krishnakant, alias Ravikant or Golu Swami, and Sunil Sunda. “Krishnakant and three of his associates arrived in a car at around 9 a.m. and opened fire at another history-sheeter, Ravindra Katewa, who was at his home in Camry ki Dhani. However, Katewa escaped the scene by quickly ducking,” they said.

After the brief shootout, the attackers tried to flee, but Sunda tried to overpower them by grabbing the steering wheel of their car. He was shot at close range and critically injured. “Krishnakant and his accomplices then drove off, triggering a pursuit,” police said.

Amid the chase, the attackers panicked, abandoned the vehicle after taking the dirt track and fled on foot. “About three kilometres away near Turkani Johdi, Katewa and his associates caught up with them, leading to another exchange of gunfire. Later, Krishnakant was found dead at the spot,” police said, citing the villagers.

Sunda succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said. Katewa has been missing since the second encounter.