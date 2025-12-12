Gang Violence Claims Two Lives In Rajasthan, Three Detained
Police said the history-sheeter, Krishnakant and his associate Sunil Sunda are among the killed.
Published : December 12, 2025 at 8:36 PM IST
Jhunjhunu: At least two people, including a history-sheeter, were killed after a gang war turned violent in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district on Friday. Police said a shootout broke out this morning in Khiroḍ village between the two gangs, leading to the casualties.
Police identified the dead as history-sheeter Krishnakant, alias Ravikant or Golu Swami, and Sunil Sunda. “Krishnakant and three of his associates arrived in a car at around 9 a.m. and opened fire at another history-sheeter, Ravindra Katewa, who was at his home in Camry ki Dhani. However, Katewa escaped the scene by quickly ducking,” they said.
After the brief shootout, the attackers tried to flee, but Sunda tried to overpower them by grabbing the steering wheel of their car. He was shot at close range and critically injured. “Krishnakant and his accomplices then drove off, triggering a pursuit,” police said.
Amid the chase, the attackers panicked, abandoned the vehicle after taking the dirt track and fled on foot. “About three kilometres away near Turkani Johdi, Katewa and his associates caught up with them, leading to another exchange of gunfire. Later, Krishnakant was found dead at the spot,” police said, citing the villagers.
Sunda succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said. Katewa has been missing since the second encounter.
Two other young men were injured in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment in Sikar after being treated at the government hospital in Nawalgarh.
Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene and detained three members of both gangs. Jhunjhunu SP Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay is personally monitoring the entire incident.
Additional Superintendent of Police Devendra Rajawat, Nawalgarh Deputy, and police forces from the Nawalgarh and Gothra police stations are present at the scene.
The SP stated that the incident will be solved soon and the accused will be arrested. “Two people have died in the incident, and the motive behind the firing is under investigation,” he said.
Also Read