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Gang-Rape Survivor, Who Set Herself On Fire, Dies At Tripura Hospital

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Agartala: A 46-year-old woman who allegedly set herself on fire a day after being gang-raped in South Tripura district died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in the Sabroom police station area on November 9, when two men allegedly raped the woman while under the influence of intoxicants, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dipatanu Biswas told PTI.

The woman, traumatised by the incident, set herself on fire the following morning in an apparent attempt to end her life. "She was initially taken to Sabroom Hospital and later referred to GBP Hospital in Agartala on November 10 due to the severity of her burn injuries. She died during treatment," Biswas said.