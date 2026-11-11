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Gang-Rape Survivor Pushed Off From Rooftop In Bihar, Hospitalised

The victim is in a critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at Begusarai's Sadar Hospital.

Gang-Rape Survivor Pushed Off From Rooftop In Bihar, Hospitalised
Begusarai Police have launched an investigation (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Begusarai: A gang-rape survivor was allegedly pushed off from the roof of her house by the accused after she refused to withdraw her case in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Wednesday.

She is in a critical condition after the 15-foot fall and is undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Begusarai.

TAGGED:

BEGUSARAI GANG RAPE
GANG RAPE SURVIVOR PUSHED OFF
BEGUSARAI POLICE

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