Gang-Rape Survivor Pushed Off From Rooftop In Bihar, Hospitalised
The victim is in a critical condition and currently undergoing treatment at Begusarai's Sadar Hospital.
Begusarai Police have launched an investigation (ETV Bharat)
Published : November 11, 2026 at 12:05 PM IST
Begusarai: A gang-rape survivor was allegedly pushed off from the roof of her house by the accused after she refused to withdraw her case in Bihar's Begusarai district, police said on Wednesday.
She is in a critical condition after the 15-foot fall and is undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Begusarai.
The incident occurred in the Chakia police station area.
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