Gang Defrauding People On Pretext Of Exchanging Demonetised Notes Busted In Telangana; Rs 1.38 Crore Seized
ACP Kazipet Prashanth Reddy said that the gang procured the demonetised notes from a Chennai-based real estate businessman to exchange them later.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Kazipet Town: Police in Kazipet in Telangana's Hanamkonda district Friday arrested eight members of a gang for allegedly defrauding people under the pretext of exchanging demonetised currency notes. Police seized Rs 1.38 crore in demonetised currency, a car, ten mobile phones, and Rs 6,000 in valid currency from the accused while another accused is still at large.
Addressing a presser, Kazipet ACP Prashanth Reddy identified the main kingpin as Mulla Abbas Ali alias MA Ali from Bengaluru, who worked as an electrician for a builder in Hyderabad. The other gang members include Bashaneni Mallesh (Mancherial district), Tangella Krishna Mohan (Karimnagar district), Kukkala Sampath (Siddipet district), Rainakula Sridhar (Hanamkonda district), Pallapu Raju (Balasamudram), Mankala Ganesh (Warangal district), and Mahankali Shyam Sundar (Karimabad). They chose to circulate demonetized notes as a means to make easy money, Reddy said.
రద్దు చేసిన రూ.500, రూ.వెయ్యి నోట్లు పట్టివేత#Hanamkonda#KazipetPolice#DemonetisedCurrency#OldNotesSeized#Etvtgbreaking— ETV Telangana (@etvtelangana) September 18, 2026
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According to the ACP, the group procured the demonetised Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes—which had been withdrawn by the government in 2016—from a Chennai-based real estate businessman named Riyaz and traveled by car to Warangal and Hanamkonda to exchange them.
On Friday, while police were conducting checks at the Kazipet crossroads, the occupants of a car attempted to flee. Alert police teams moved in and apprehended the suspects, Reddy said.
Commissioner of Police (CP) Swetha announced that rewards would be given to the police personnel who played a key role in apprehending the gang.
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