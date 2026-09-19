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Gang Defrauding People On Pretext Of Exchanging Demonetised Notes Busted In Telangana; Rs 1.38 Crore Seized

Gang Defrauding People On Pretext Of Exchanging Demonetised Notes Busted In Telangana ( ETV Bharat )

Kazipet Town: Police in Kazipet in Telangana's Hanamkonda district Friday arrested eight members of a gang for allegedly defrauding people under the pretext of exchanging demonetised currency notes. Police seized Rs 1.38 crore in demonetised currency, a car, ten mobile phones, and Rs 6,000 in valid currency from the accused while another accused is still at large. Addressing a presser, Kazipet ACP Prashanth Reddy identified the main kingpin as Mulla Abbas Ali alias MA Ali from Bengaluru, who worked as an electrician for a builder in Hyderabad. The other gang members include Bashaneni Mallesh (Mancherial district), Tangella Krishna Mohan (Karimnagar district), Kukkala Sampath (Siddipet district), Rainakula Sridhar (Hanamkonda district), Pallapu Raju (Balasamudram), Mankala Ganesh (Warangal district), and Mahankali Shyam Sundar (Karimabad). They chose to circulate demonetized notes as a means to make easy money, Reddy said.