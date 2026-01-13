Gang Attacks, Robs UP Youth In Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur; Victim In ICU
The police are collecting and reviewing CCTV camera footage of the incident from the area.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Thiruvallur: Police are searching for a gang that brutally attacked and robbed a young man from North India in Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, police sources said on Monday.
Ramashankar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, works at a private company in the Mappedu area near Thiruvallur. He was walking to his workplace from his room on Sunday morning when a gang of six people attacked him. Taken completely by surprise, he tried to escape, but the gang chased after him and severely beat him on his back, head, and face. They then snatched Rs. 10,000 and his mobile phone before fleeing the scene.
Ramashankar, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, informed his friends about the incident. His friends arrived, rescued him, and admitted him to the Thiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. He is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.
Based on a complaint filed regarding the incident, the Mappedu police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation. The police are also actively engaged in collecting and reviewing CCTV camera footage from the area. An official police response is pending, and the copy will be updated once received.
This incident follows a similar one on the 27th of last month, where four minors surrounded and brutally attacked a young man from North India with knives while he was travelling on a train from Chennai to Tiruttani. That incident went viral on social media, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.
Also read: