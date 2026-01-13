ETV Bharat / state

Gang Attacks, Robs UP Youth In Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur; Victim In ICU

Thiruvallur: Police are searching for a gang that brutally attacked and robbed a young man from North India in Thiruvallur in Tamil Nadu, police sources said on Monday.

Ramashankar, a native of Uttar Pradesh, works at a private company in the Mappedu area near Thiruvallur. He was walking to his workplace from his room on Sunday morning when a gang of six people attacked him. Taken completely by surprise, he tried to escape, but the gang chased after him and severely beat him on his back, head, and face. They then snatched Rs. 10,000 and his mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

Ramashankar, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, informed his friends about the incident. His friends arrived, rescued him, and admitted him to the Thiruvallur Government Medical College Hospital. He is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.