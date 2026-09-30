Gang Ambushes Armed Odisha Police Team In Madhya Pradesh, Frees Drug Accused
Eight Odisha police personnel were present and were equipped with AK-47s and other weapons. Despite this, the miscreants managed to escape with the accused.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 1:35 AM IST
Sidhi: In a daring daytime attack, a gang of miscreants opened fire at Odisha police personnel, who were taking a person under detention for violation of the NDPS Act, broke the windows of the police vehicle using baseball bats, and released the accused at Chhuhiya Valley of the Rewa-Sidhi Border area in Madhya Pradesh.
The incident occurred at 11:30 am, sparking panic within the police department and prompting an alert to nearby police stations. The Odisha state police were transporting the accused, Aditya Mishra, from Odisha to the Rewa court for a hearing.
Although the police personnel in the vehicle were armed with weapons, including AK-47s, the miscreants managed to free the accused and escape. Sources said that the miscreants fired shots three times and used baseball bats during the attack.
Miscreants surround the Odisha Police vehicle
Sidhi SP Santosh Kori said, "The Odisha state police personnel were bringing Aditya Mishra—an accused arrested in an NDPS case—from Odisha to the Rewa District Court for a hearing. As the police team was passing through Chhuhiya Valley, miscreants in three vehicles allegedly surrounded the police vehicle—blocking it from the front with two vehicles and from the rear with one. The miscreants then fired three rounds at the police personnel and attacked them with baseball bats. Subsequently, they freed the accused, Aditya Mishra, from police custody and took him away."
'Odisha Police were armed with AK-47s and other weapons'
SP Santosh Kori added, "According to the Odisha Police, some miscreants got out [of their vehicle], smashed the windows of the police vehicle with sticks, freed the accused, put him in their car, and fled the scene. During this process, the miscreants also fired two to three rounds. Eight Odisha police personnel were present and were equipped with AK-47s and other weapons. Despite this, the miscreants managed to escape with the accused. We are investigating the entire matter."
Upon receiving information about the incident, Sidhi Superintendent of Police Santosh Kori and station house officers (SHOs) from several police stations rushed to the scene with a large police force. Although reports of firing and assault have emerged, there is currently no information regarding any injuries to police personnel. The police have launched a search for the accused.
Sources said after the incident, the miscreants' vehicles headed towards Maihar district. Meanwhile, the police are actively searching for the vehicles and trying to identify suspects in the surrounding areas. Following the incident, police presence has been stepped up in the Chuhiya Valley and nearby localities, and a search for the accused is underway.
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