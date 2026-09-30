ETV Bharat / state

Gang Ambushes Armed Odisha Police Team In Madhya Pradesh, Frees Drug Accused

Sidhi: In a daring daytime attack, a gang of miscreants opened fire at Odisha police personnel, who were taking a person under detention for violation of the NDPS Act, broke the windows of the police vehicle using baseball bats, and released the accused at Chhuhiya Valley of the Rewa-Sidhi Border area in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident occurred at 11:30 am, sparking panic within the police department and prompting an alert to nearby police stations. The Odisha state police were transporting the accused, Aditya Mishra, from Odisha to the Rewa court for a hearing.

Although the police personnel in the vehicle were armed with weapons, including AK-47s, the miscreants managed to free the accused and escape. Sources said that the miscreants fired shots three times and used baseball bats during the attack.

Miscreants surround the Odisha Police vehicle

Sidhi SP Santosh Kori said, "The Odisha state police personnel were bringing Aditya Mishra—an accused arrested in an NDPS case—from Odisha to the Rewa District Court for a hearing. As the police team was passing through Chhuhiya Valley, miscreants in three vehicles allegedly surrounded the police vehicle—blocking it from the front with two vehicles and from the rear with one. The miscreants then fired three rounds at the police personnel and attacked them with baseball bats. Subsequently, they freed the accused, Aditya Mishra, from police custody and took him away."