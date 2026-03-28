Gang Aiding Cybercriminals With Mule Accounts Busted In Telangana's Karimnagar; 13 Arrested
Police commissioner Ghouse Alam said transactions worth Rs 137 crore were conducted through these accounts held with RBL Bank, and the kingpin received 2% commission.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Busting a gang engaged in creating mule accounts to facilitate cybercriminals, police have arrested 13 people in connection with it from Telangana's Karimnagar. The operation was part of 'Operation Crackdown 1.0' aimed at curbing cybercrime.
Elaborating on the case, Karimnagar Police commissioner Ghouse Alam said the mule accounts were opened with a private bank through which transactions worth Rs 137 crore were conducted. "Prime accused Bandari Sairam had links with individuals based in China and received a 2% commission per transaction," he added.
Massive Cybercrime Network
Acting on complaints on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) portal, the police discovered that fraudulent activities were being conducted through accounts held at the branch of Ratnakar Bank Limited (RBL) in Kisan Nagar of Karimnagar. Further investigation unearthed illegal transactions amounting to Rs 137 crores and identified 24 individuals as accused.
Alam said the probe revealed that Rs 12 crores were transacted through an RBL virtual account, and Rs 125 crores were moved through seven other mule accounts within the same bank. He further disclosed that two bank employees had colluded in this fraudulent scheme. " The mule accounts were opened by enticing ordinary citizens with promises of money. Information suggests that in this case, the accused—Bandi Pranay—along with his associates, managed these mule accounts through virtual platforms. It appears that the chairman of a cooperative society utilised these mule accounts for gaming platforms," he added.
Alam advised the public not to hand over their bank accounts, debit cards, or internet banking login credentials to others with the hope of earning a commission. He urged anyone who falls victim to cyber fraud to immediately file a complaint by calling 1930.
Ordinary Citizens used as Pawns
Cyber fraudsters are exploiting individuals as pawns to facilitate their criminal activities. To evade police detection, they transfer funds acquired through various illicit means, such as betting, drug trafficking, and theft, into these mule accounts. Innocent individuals end up becoming victims as these funds are subsequently transferred from the mule accounts into other bank accounts.
Investigations by police reveal that some bank employees are also colluding with these fraudsters to facilitate such scams. Driven by greed for commissions, certain individuals are joining hands with cyber criminals, ultimately finding themselves entangled in financial crimes and ending up ruining their lives.
Greed for Commissions
Some individuals are even handing over their PAN and Aadhaar card details to financial criminals in the hope of earning some extra money. Cyber fraudsters then misuse these documents, exploiting them for their personal gain. Recently, the police took several youths into custody and questioned them after cybercriminals transferred funds into their bank accounts.
The police are advising account owners to exercise extreme caution while making digital payments, as engaging in transactions involving accounts belonging to strangers could lead to getting drawn into legal cases.
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