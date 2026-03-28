ETV Bharat / state

Gang Aiding Cybercriminals With Mule Accounts Busted In Telangana's Karimnagar; 13 Arrested

Probe revealed that Rs 12 crores were transacted through an RBL virtual account, and Rs 125 crores were moved through seven other mule accounts within the same bank. ( IANS )

Hyderabad: Busting a gang engaged in creating mule accounts to facilitate cybercriminals, police have arrested 13 people in connection with it from Telangana's Karimnagar. The operation was part of 'Operation Crackdown 1.0' aimed at curbing cybercrime.

Elaborating on the case, Karimnagar Police commissioner Ghouse Alam said the mule accounts were opened with a private bank through which transactions worth Rs 137 crore were conducted. "Prime accused Bandari Sairam had links with individuals based in China and received a 2% commission per transaction," he added.

Massive Cybercrime Network

Acting on complaints on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) portal, the police discovered that fraudulent activities were being conducted through accounts held at the branch of Ratnakar Bank Limited (RBL) in Kisan Nagar of Karimnagar. Further investigation unearthed illegal transactions amounting to Rs 137 crores and identified 24 individuals as accused.

Alam said the probe revealed that Rs 12 crores were transacted through an RBL virtual account, and Rs 125 crores were moved through seven other mule accounts within the same bank. He further disclosed that two bank employees had colluded in this fraudulent scheme. " The mule accounts were opened by enticing ordinary citizens with promises of money. Information suggests that in this case, the accused—Bandi Pranay—along with his associates, managed these mule accounts through virtual platforms. It appears that the chairman of a cooperative society utilised these mule accounts for gaming platforms," he added.

Alam advised the public not to hand over their bank accounts, debit cards, or internet banking login credentials to others with the hope of earning a commission. He urged anyone who falls victim to cyber fraud to immediately file a complaint by calling 1930.