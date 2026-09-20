ETV Bharat / state

Ganesha Idol Made Of 15,500 Chocolates Takes Centre Stage In Amravati

Amravati: A unique Ganesha idol created with 15,500 chocolates in Ratanganj area of ​​Amravati city has taken the centre stage during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Maharashtra this year.

The Ratanganj Ganeshotsav Mandal, though small in size, comes up with interesting formats every year. Along with the usual pandal and lightning, the organisers find unique materials for the festival. Here, Ganesha idols have been made of gotya (marbles), beads, conch shells, spices, coconuts, and lamps in the past.

Continuing with the remarkable 32-year tradition, this year, as many as 15,500 chocolates were used to make the Ganesha idol. The unique tradition is driven by the belief that 'God resides in every element' and so a different everyday item is used every year to craft the idol. Thus, the curiosity among devotees to see the Ganesha idol of this mandal has always been at its peak.

The Ganesha idol has a chocolate coating along with 15,500 chocolates (ETV Bharat)

This year, the organisers arranged 15,500 chocolates to create a sweet and entirely biodegradable structure. When viewed from a distance, the idol is appears stunning. The basic structure of the idol is clay and chocolate coatings along with various kinds of chocolates have been added to give the final form.

Artist Rakesh Sahu plays an important role in shaping this unique tradition and has been making Ganesh idols for this mandal for the last 32 years.