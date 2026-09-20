Ganesha Idol Made Of 15,500 Chocolates Takes Centre Stage In Amravati
From marbles, bead, conch shells, spices, coconuts and lamps to chocolates, the Ganesha idol of Ratanganj Ganeshotsav Mandal takes a creative form every year.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 4:21 PM IST
Amravati: A unique Ganesha idol created with 15,500 chocolates in Ratanganj area of Amravati city has taken the centre stage during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Maharashtra this year.
The Ratanganj Ganeshotsav Mandal, though small in size, comes up with interesting formats every year. Along with the usual pandal and lightning, the organisers find unique materials for the festival. Here, Ganesha idols have been made of gotya (marbles), beads, conch shells, spices, coconuts, and lamps in the past.
Continuing with the remarkable 32-year tradition, this year, as many as 15,500 chocolates were used to make the Ganesha idol. The unique tradition is driven by the belief that 'God resides in every element' and so a different everyday item is used every year to craft the idol. Thus, the curiosity among devotees to see the Ganesha idol of this mandal has always been at its peak.
This year, the organisers arranged 15,500 chocolates to create a sweet and entirely biodegradable structure. When viewed from a distance, the idol is appears stunning. The basic structure of the idol is clay and chocolate coatings along with various kinds of chocolates have been added to give the final form.
Artist Rakesh Sahu plays an important role in shaping this unique tradition and has been making Ganesh idols for this mandal for the last 32 years.
"The sculptor has maintained continuity in the tradition by accepting the challenge of selecting a different object and carving out an idol from it every year," Vishal Gupta, chief officer of the mandal, told ETV Bharat.
According to Gupta, this year, the idol is eco-friendly and entirely biodegradable. "The method of immersion of this year's chocolate Ganpati is also special. Since the original structure of the idol is made of clay, it will dissolves easily in water after immersion and the chocolate applied on it will also melt away immediately," he explained.
Unlike most mandals that are known for their grand displays and attractive lighting, the Ratanganj Ganeshotsav Mandal solely focuses on the Ganesha idol rather than the grand display.
"We believe there is a form of God in every object and every element. Therefore, we will continue the tradition of creating Lord Ganesha idol from different objects every year," Gupta added.
In the early days of the mandal's establishment, Ganesha idols were made using gotya. Later, the idea took a different form and every year a new object was selected to make the idol.
Over the years, Ganesha idols have been made in various forms. There has been a Ganesha of leaves, a Ganesha of raw bananas, a Ganesha of sorghum, a Ganesha of wheat-dal-rice, a Ganesha of conch shells, a Ganesha of American diamonds, a Ganesha of 36 types of spices, a Ganesha of lamps, a Ganesha of peanut pods, and a Ganesha of ropes.
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