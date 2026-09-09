ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Utsav Preparations In Full Swing In Agra

Agra: Preparations are in full swing in Agra for the annual Ganesh Utsav. Sculptors from Kolkata and other places have been working in the city for almost three months to create impressive and magnificent idols of Ganpati in various postures and presently final touches are being given to them. A large number of organizers have gone in for eco-friendly statues of Ganesh this time.

The sculptors disclosed that they have created over 150 eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idols that will convey devotion and a message of environmental protection.

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 14 and people will be purchasing idols of Ganpati on September 13 to bring them home and to the pandals. Attractive pandals will be set up in various areas of Agra while a large number of devotees will also install idols in their homes to worship them.

Presently, the sculptors are busy adding colour, costumes and decorations to enhance the appeal of their works. These sculptors from Agra as well as the other states have created attractive idols in different postures and forms. These include of Lalbaugcha Raja, Bal Ganesh in Lord Shiva's lap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Ganesh form, Ganesh in Shivaji's Aghori form, Maa Kali, Ardhanarishwar, Baghambardhari Ganesh, Ganpati with lion's face, Ganesh holding Sheshnag and Ganesh with Hanuman carrying Shri Ram and Laxman on his shoulders. Along with this, idols of his mouse, lotus and him being seated on a horse have also been made.

Twenty-five sculptors from the Srinimai Murti Kala Kendra in Murshidabad have come to Agra and have been creating clay sculptures for about three months. Director of the Kendra, Vikas Das explained that they arrived at the end of June. "Our specialty is clay sculpture. We use clay, straw, rice stubble and jute sacks to make the idols,” he said.