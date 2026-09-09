Ganesh Utsav Preparations In Full Swing In Agra
Sculptors have been working for almost three months to create impressive and magnificent idols to which final touches are being given.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Agra: Preparations are in full swing in Agra for the annual Ganesh Utsav. Sculptors from Kolkata and other places have been working in the city for almost three months to create impressive and magnificent idols of Ganpati in various postures and presently final touches are being given to them. A large number of organizers have gone in for eco-friendly statues of Ganesh this time.
The sculptors disclosed that they have created over 150 eco-friendly Ganpati Bappa idols that will convey devotion and a message of environmental protection.
This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 14 and people will be purchasing idols of Ganpati on September 13 to bring them home and to the pandals. Attractive pandals will be set up in various areas of Agra while a large number of devotees will also install idols in their homes to worship them.
Presently, the sculptors are busy adding colour, costumes and decorations to enhance the appeal of their works. These sculptors from Agra as well as the other states have created attractive idols in different postures and forms. These include of Lalbaugcha Raja, Bal Ganesh in Lord Shiva's lap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Ganesh form, Ganesh in Shivaji's Aghori form, Maa Kali, Ardhanarishwar, Baghambardhari Ganesh, Ganpati with lion's face, Ganesh holding Sheshnag and Ganesh with Hanuman carrying Shri Ram and Laxman on his shoulders. Along with this, idols of his mouse, lotus and him being seated on a horse have also been made.
Twenty-five sculptors from the Srinimai Murti Kala Kendra in Murshidabad have come to Agra and have been creating clay sculptures for about three months. Director of the Kendra, Vikas Das explained that they arrived at the end of June. "Our specialty is clay sculpture. We use clay, straw, rice stubble and jute sacks to make the idols,” he said.
The sculptor explained that over 200 statues, ranging from 1 foot to 25 feet are ready. Of these, 45 are large. "The statues we have created range from Rs 2,000 to Rs 40,000. We create eco-friendly statues every year which are in high demand. We have received bookings from Agra and surrounding districts to have the statues made. These will soon be sent from here," he added.
Sculptors Akash Das and Rajesh Das explained, "We have been making eco-friendly statues for a long time. We have been coming to Agra for several years. To make an eco-friendly statue, we first create a frame from wood and straw. In this frame we begin making the statue step by step using Yamuna soil, clay, barley, straw, puja and other materials."
The colours that are used to enhance the appearance of the idols and to decorate them are watercolours made from herbal dyes mixed with chalk or chalk. Oil paints are not used as they pollute the water. Furthermore, these eco-friendly idols dissolve completely in water within 30 to 40 minutes of immersion thus posing no harm to the Yamuna water or aquatic life.
The eco-friendly idols made in Agra are in demand in surrounding districts as well. People from Mathura, Firozabad, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj and other districts also come here to purchase eco-friendly clay idols.
Devotees Anil and Aman Kushwaha, who came to buy clay idols, said, "For the last five years, we have been celebrating Ganesh Utsav. Every year, we bought idols made of Plaster of Paris (POP). They are very beautiful to look at but when we go to immerse them, they don't dissolve in water. This time, we came here to buy a clay idol of Ganesha."
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