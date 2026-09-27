ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Immersion Turns Tragic In Odisha; Slab Collapse 'Due To' High-Decibel DJ Sound Kills One, Several Injured

Ganesh immersion turns tragic in Jatni, Odisha ( ETV Bharat )

Khordha: The Ganesh idol immersion in Odisha's Khordha district turned tragic on Saturday after a slab of a house collapsed on the people killing one and leaving several others injured allegedly due to high-decibel sound of the DJ.

The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Barik from the local Harirajpur area. The identity of the injured was not immediately known. Additional Commissioner of Police Narasingha Bhola said that people were injured when the slab of a house that was protruding from the second floor collapsed while the Ganesh procession was passing by at Jatni area of Khordha. “Initially, 7 people were undergoing treatment in the hospital, while 3 people were discharged after treatment. One succumbed to his injuries. The injured have been admitted to the capital and various hospitals,” Bhola said.