Ganesh Immersion Turns Tragic In Odisha; Slab Collapse 'Due To' High-Decibel DJ Sound Kills One, Several Injured
The mishap took place in Jatni area where a protruding slab of an old house collapsed on the procession, reports Gobinda Chandra Panda.
Published : September 27, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
Khordha: The Ganesh idol immersion in Odisha's Khordha district turned tragic on Saturday after a slab of a house collapsed on the people killing one and leaving several others injured allegedly due to high-decibel sound of the DJ.
The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Barik from the local Harirajpur area. The identity of the injured was not immediately known.
Additional Commissioner of Police Narasingha Bhola said that people were injured when the slab of a house that was protruding from the second floor collapsed while the Ganesh procession was passing by at Jatni area of Khordha.
“Initially, 7 people were undergoing treatment in the hospital, while 3 people were discharged after treatment. One succumbed to his injuries. The injured have been admitted to the capital and various hospitals,” Bhola said.
He said that an investigation will be conducted to determine whether the roof slab collapsed due to the loud noise.
“A sound engineer and structural safety expert will investigate whether the roof collapsed due to the loud DJ sound and its vibration. No one was allowed to play the DJ. After the investigation, strict action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,” added the Additional Commissioner of Police.
Reports said that the building was 40 years old and the slab had remained exposed to rain for a long time which weakened it over the years. It is believed that the high-decibel sound from the DJ triggered vibrations in the building due to which the protruding slab came crashing down on the Ganesh idol immersion procession below.
Notably, playing the DJ in the procession despite police restrictions has raised questions over the safety measures during such religious events.
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