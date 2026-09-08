ETV Bharat / state

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kanpur Gears Up For Festival, Devotees Flock To Buy Idols

Kanpur: With a few days to go for the Ganesh Chaturthi, preparations are going in full swing in Kanpur to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur.

As Ganesha idols are set to be installed in various neighborhoods, homes, and community pandals, devotees are busy purchasing idols of their choice and preparing to install those with traditional rituals.

According to 'Drik Panchang', the most auspicious time to welcome Lord Ganesha into the home begins at 7:06 am on September 14 and concludes at 7:44 am on September 15. Following the 10-day-long Ganpati festival, celebrations will conclude on September 25.

Idols from 10 inches to 10 feet are being sold (ETV Bharat)

On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees install idol and host Lord Ganesha for 3 to 11 days, depending on their traditions and beliefs. During this period, daily rituals include offering 'bhog' and performing puja, and finally, devotees immerse the idol while praying for the fulfillment of their wishes.

Clay Idols In High Demand

Vijay Yadav, a seller of Ganesha idols in Kanpur, said there is an immense enthusiasm among devotees for Ganesh Chaturthi. People are visiting the shop in large numbers to purchase idols and a strong preference is seen for idols made of clay.

According to Vijay, the demand for clay idols is more than idols made of plaster of paris because public awareness regarding environmental conservation has grown. "People prefer purchasing idols that are more environmentally friendly when it comes to immersion," he said.

Vijay further said that devotees are particularly drawn to the unique carvings and attractive decorations. Vijay said that this year, there is a high demand for idols adorned with beautiful attire and elaborate ornamentation that have been sourced from Kolkata.