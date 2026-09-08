Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kanpur Gears Up For Festival, Devotees Flock To Buy Idols
Idols made of clay and those sourced from Kolkata are in high demand in Kanpur markets this year, reports Amit Bhadauria.
Published : September 8, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Kanpur: With a few days to go for the Ganesh Chaturthi, preparations are going in full swing in Kanpur to celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and grandeur.
As Ganesha idols are set to be installed in various neighborhoods, homes, and community pandals, devotees are busy purchasing idols of their choice and preparing to install those with traditional rituals.
According to 'Drik Panchang', the most auspicious time to welcome Lord Ganesha into the home begins at 7:06 am on September 14 and concludes at 7:44 am on September 15. Following the 10-day-long Ganpati festival, celebrations will conclude on September 25.
On Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees install idol and host Lord Ganesha for 3 to 11 days, depending on their traditions and beliefs. During this period, daily rituals include offering 'bhog' and performing puja, and finally, devotees immerse the idol while praying for the fulfillment of their wishes.
Clay Idols In High Demand
Vijay Yadav, a seller of Ganesha idols in Kanpur, said there is an immense enthusiasm among devotees for Ganesh Chaturthi. People are visiting the shop in large numbers to purchase idols and a strong preference is seen for idols made of clay.
According to Vijay, the demand for clay idols is more than idols made of plaster of paris because public awareness regarding environmental conservation has grown. "People prefer purchasing idols that are more environmentally friendly when it comes to immersion," he said.
Vijay further said that devotees are particularly drawn to the unique carvings and attractive decorations. Vijay said that this year, there is a high demand for idols adorned with beautiful attire and elaborate ornamentation that have been sourced from Kolkata.
The shop currently stocks Ganesha idols ranging from 10 inches to 3 feet, with some reaching up to 10 feet in height. Devotees are purchasing idols of various sizes and designs based on their specific needs and the available space in their homes or pandals. Vijay said sales pick up as Ganesh Chaturthi approaches.
"The festival is rapidly gaining popularity in Kanpur, mirroring the grandeur and enthusiasm associated with Ganesh festival in Mumbai," he added.
Points To Remember While Buying Ganesha Idol
Chant Vedic mantras like 'Om Gam Ganapataye Namah' while buying the idol of Lord Ganesha.
Refrain from consuming Tamasic food such as onions, garlic, and meat when purchasing the idol instead, opt for Sattvic food like fruits, dairy products, and grains.
Vastu experts recommend placing the idol in the western, northern, or north-eastern corner of the house. Since Lord Shiva resides in the northern direction of the home, Ganesha idol should also face that same direction.
When buying a Ganesha idol ensure it features a crown as it is believed to bring good fortune and prosperity. Choose an idol in a seated posture, which is the traditional posture and symbolises stability and peace. Ideally, Lord Ganesha should be seated on a beautiful throne or a lotus flower, with one leg resting on the ground and the other folded. This posture signifies stability, tranquility, and a readiness to bestow blessings. These elements are believed to attract positive energy and reflect Lord Ganesha's divine qualities and preferences.
After purchasing the idol, make sure to cover its face with a red veil as red is associated with energy and considered auspicious.
Before buying an idol, observe the direction of the trunk and the sitting posture. For a peaceful home environment and ease of worship, select an idol with its trunk curved towards the left and in a seated position. This brings peace, success, and happiness, and makes the worship process simpler.
Unless you can adhere to strict daily rituals, do not choose an idol with a trunk curved to the right or one depicting a fierce form. Idols with a right-sided trunk are considered extremely powerful. They require strict observance of rituals and daily purity protocols, which is why they are typically found in temples rather than homes.
The Ganesha idol should not be installed in areas such as the bathroom, garage, bedroom, laundry area, or under the staircase.
(Disclaimer: This news is based on religious beliefs and information. It is essential to consult a relevant expert before acting on any information)
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