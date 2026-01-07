Gandhinagar Typhoid Outbreak: Over 1.58 Lakh People Surveyed As Government Says Gradual Drop In Cases
After over 100 suspected typhoid cases, Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation intensifies surveillance, fixes water leakages, ensures chlorination, and the CM directs daily water quality testing.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 4:12 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The typhoid outbreak in Gujarat's Gandhinagar is showing signs of improvement, with a gradual decline in cases following large-scale measures taken by the civic body and the state health department. The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has surveyed over 1.58 lakh people across affected areas and carried out urgent repair work on leaking water pipelines, officials said.
The outbreak was linked to a leakage in a drinking water pipeline, which led to contamination in several parts of the city. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the situation and the steps being taken to control the spread of the water-borne disease. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined the meeting through video conference.
During the meeting, Municipal Commissioner J N Vaghela informed Patel that the number of suspected typhoid cases has started to decline. He said that the civic body formed 85 survey teams to conduct door-to-door surveillance in areas including Sectors 24, 28, and the Adivada locality.
Officials said adequate quantities of chlorine tablets and ORS packets were distributed to residents as a precautionary measure. Leakages in water supply pipelines were repaired on a priority basis, and super-chlorination was carried out at all water sources to prevent further contamination.
Earlier, over 100 suspected typhoid cases were reported in Gandhinagar. The outbreak prompted immediate action from both the municipal administration and the Gujarat government.
CM Patel directed officials to strengthen patient care, disease control, and prevention efforts. He also ordered that drinking water samples should be collected daily from Gandhinagar and other urban areas of the state. He also conducted a field visit to inspect ongoing pipeline repair works and instructed officials to ensure quality and accuracy. He emphasised the need to expand water testing and take immediate steps to prevent future leakages.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier asked the local administration to work on a war footing to control the situation. Senior officials from the Health, Water Supply, and Urban Development departments, along with doctors and district authorities, attended the review meeting.
Also Read