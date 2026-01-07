ETV Bharat / state

Gandhinagar Typhoid Outbreak: Over 1.58 Lakh People Surveyed As Government Says Gradual Drop In Cases

Gandhinagar: The typhoid outbreak in Gujarat's Gandhinagar is showing signs of improvement, with a gradual decline in cases following large-scale measures taken by the civic body and the state health department. The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation has surveyed over 1.58 lakh people across affected areas and carried out urgent repair work on leaking water pipelines, officials said.

The outbreak was linked to a leakage in a drinking water pipeline, which led to contamination in several parts of the city. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the situation and the steps being taken to control the spread of the water-borne disease. Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi joined the meeting through video conference.

During the meeting, Municipal Commissioner J N Vaghela informed Patel that the number of suspected typhoid cases has started to decline. He said that the civic body formed 85 survey teams to conduct door-to-door surveillance in areas including Sectors 24, 28, and the Adivada locality.

Officials said adequate quantities of chlorine tablets and ORS packets were distributed to residents as a precautionary measure. Leakages in water supply pipelines were repaired on a priority basis, and super-chlorination was carried out at all water sources to prevent further contamination.