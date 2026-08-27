Gandhinagar POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment In 72 Hours After Chargesheet
The court also ordered that a compensation of Rs 3 lakh be paid to the victim.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 10:52 PM IST
Gandhinagar: A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for kidnapping, raping, and impregnating a minor in the Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat.
Kalol's Special POCSO and Third Sessions Court concluded the entire hearing within just 72 hours of the chargesheet being filed. Moreover, the court also slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on the convict. It also ordered the convict to pay ₹3 lakh in compensation to the minor victim.
The Gujarat Police completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet to the court within just 18 days of the victim and the accused being located. According to officials, a complaint was lodged regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl (aged 15 years, 8 months, and 6 days) from Pansar village in Kalol taluka on June 2, 2026.
The accused, Bharatji Bachuji Thakor (42, a resident of Moti Adaraj, Gandhinagar), had abducted her under the pretext of marriage. A case was registered at the Kalol Taluka Police Station under Sections 137(2) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Inspector JJ Gadhvi of the Kalol Taluka Police Station conducted the investigation. The police team launched a search for the accused and the victim, eventually locating both on August 3. During the investigation, revelations regarding the rape of the minor and her pregnancy led to the addition of Sections 64(2)(m) and 65(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant sections of the POCSO Act, to the case.
The police undertook necessary legal actions with the court's permission and expedited the process of obtaining DNA and FSL reports. After securing crucial evidence, including the DNA report, the police completed the investigation and filed the charge sheet in the Kalol Special POCSO Court on August 21, 2026.
The police conducted a swift investigation under the guidance of Virendrasinh Yadav (Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gandhinagar Range), Ravi Teja Vasamsetty (Superintendent of Police, Gandhinagar District), and R.M. Sarode (Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kalol Division).
Public Prosecutor JH Joshi represented the Gujarat government.
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