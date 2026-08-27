ETV Bharat / state

Gandhinagar POCSO Court Awards Life Imprisonment In 72 Hours After Chargesheet

Gandhinagar: A local court has awarded life imprisonment to a man for kidnapping, raping, and impregnating a minor in the Kalol taluka of Gandhinagar district in Gujarat.

Kalol's Special POCSO and Third Sessions Court concluded the entire hearing within just 72 hours of the chargesheet being filed. Moreover, the court also slapped a fine of ₹2 lakh on the convict. It also ordered the convict to pay ₹3 lakh in compensation to the minor victim.

The Gujarat Police completed the investigation and submitted the chargesheet to the court within just 18 days of the victim and the accused being located. According to officials, a complaint was lodged regarding the kidnapping of a minor girl (aged 15 years, 8 months, and 6 days) from Pansar village in Kalol taluka on June 2, 2026.

The accused, Bharatji Bachuji Thakor (42, a resident of Moti Adaraj, Gandhinagar), had abducted her under the pretext of marriage. A case was registered at the Kalol Taluka Police Station under Sections 137(2) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).