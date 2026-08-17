ETV Bharat / state

Gandhinagar Cyber Police Bust Rs 1071 Cr Digital Arrest Scam, Key Handler Arrested

Gandhinagar: The Gandhinagar Cyber Centre of Excellence has arrested a key financial operator of an international cybercrime network allegedly involved in digital arrest scams across Gujarat and other parts of the country. The accused, identified as Rafiq-ul-Alam Mohammad Ali from Assam’s Barpeta, was allegedly responsible for handling the financial transactions linked to the gang, police said.

According to the investigation, the gang allegedly posed as police officials and used forged Supreme Court letters to intimidate victims. They would tell people that serious criminal cases had been registered against them and then place them under so-called digital arrest through video calls.

During the calls, victims were allegedly pressured into sharing bank details and transferring money to multiple bank accounts. Police officials said the fraud proceeds were subsequently converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to members of a Chinese network.

The cyber centre received information about a senior citizen who had allegedly fallen victim to a digital arrest scam. After counselling the person, officials began a technical investigation. During the probe, police detected around 10 similar cases that were allegedly being carried out simultaneously. Teams then reached the homes of the potential victims and prevented them from being defrauded, according to police.