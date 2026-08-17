Gandhinagar Cyber Police Bust Rs 1071 Cr Digital Arrest Scam, Key Handler Arrested
Gandhinagar Cyber Centre of Excellence has arrested the accused of defrauding people through ‘digital arrest’ scams.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:55 PM IST
Gandhinagar: The Gandhinagar Cyber Centre of Excellence has arrested a key financial operator of an international cybercrime network allegedly involved in digital arrest scams across Gujarat and other parts of the country. The accused, identified as Rafiq-ul-Alam Mohammad Ali from Assam’s Barpeta, was allegedly responsible for handling the financial transactions linked to the gang, police said.
According to the investigation, the gang allegedly posed as police officials and used forged Supreme Court letters to intimidate victims. They would tell people that serious criminal cases had been registered against them and then place them under so-called digital arrest through video calls.
During the calls, victims were allegedly pressured into sharing bank details and transferring money to multiple bank accounts. Police officials said the fraud proceeds were subsequently converted into cryptocurrency and transferred to members of a Chinese network.
The cyber centre received information about a senior citizen who had allegedly fallen victim to a digital arrest scam. After counselling the person, officials began a technical investigation. During the probe, police detected around 10 similar cases that were allegedly being carried out simultaneously. Teams then reached the homes of the potential victims and prevented them from being defrauded, according to police.
The police officials tracked bank accounts, financial transactions and cryptocurrency transfers to identify the alleged financial network behind the operation. Based on technical intelligence and human intelligence, police identified Rafiq-ul-Alam Mohammad Ali as an alleged key financial operator. He was subsequently arrested and is being questioned.
According to police, the investigation has so far linked the international network to 1,090 cybercrime cases across India involving alleged fraud of more than Rs 1,071 crore. The total amount cited by police is Rs 10,71,55,66,034. Officials are continuing its investigation to identify other accused persons and trace the financial and international links of the network.
Police have urged people not to panic if someone claiming to be from the police, CBI, ED, Supreme Court or another government agency threatens them with arrest during a video call.
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