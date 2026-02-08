Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi Condemns Misuse Of Mahatma's Image In Advertisement
KGSN said the portrayal of Gandhiji by the Congress-led government in a full-page advertisement and the counter by the BJP was contrary to his philosophy.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 4:28 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi (KGSN) on Sunday called the alleged misuse of Mahatma Gandhi's image in a recently published advertisement an affront to the Father of the Nation's core ideals and a matter of serious national concern.
The Congress and the opposition BJP engaged in a war of words through an advertisement using a cartoon of Gandhi. In its full page advertisement on the front page of the leading vernacular and English dailies on February 3, the Congress-led Karnataka government showed Gandhi admonishing 'Sangh-Appa' wearing a white shirt and a Khaki pant for scrapping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). It takes a potshot at the Centre for replacing the MGNREGA with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).
In retaliation, the BJP put out a full-page advertisement on February 7, showing Gandhi as lifting his stick to hit Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and calls them all 'Nungappa' (The one who squanders everything). "To you, the Nungappa who are using Mahatma as your property," Gandhi is shown as telling the trio, who are requesting him not to hit.
In a statement, KGSN president Wooday P Krishna and honorary secretary MC Narendra expressed alarm over such portrayals of Gandhiji, saying it was derogatory and contrary to his philosophy. They warned that such representations could mislead the younger generation and damage the sanctity associated with his legacy.
"An advertisement that has recently appeared in leading daily newspapers of Karnataka depicts the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, in a manner that would shock anyone who understands his philosophy. The way in which he has been portrayed is something that brings shame to the entire nation and is completely contrary to his core ideals, such as non-violence, Satyagraha, and Sarvodaya," the statement said.
The KGSN said the depiction amounted to a destruction of Gandhiji's values, as it described the trend of using Gandhi's image for partisan or political convenience as a disturbing development in recent times. "At a time when Gandhiji alone is revered across the world with the honorific 'Mahatma', it is a disturbing development that in recent times certain sections of the media are using Gandhiji in a derogatory manner and for the convenience of partisan politics," the statement said, adding that such usage posed the risk of sending "a wrong message to the younger generation".
Strongly condemning the practice, the organisation said even if Gandhiji's ideals could not be effectively conveyed to the youth, his image should not be used in a way that demeans his personality or philosophy. "It is our clear and firm view that he should at least not be used in a manner that demeans his personality and philosophy," the statement added.
The KGSN urged the media to act responsibly and uphold its national duty, requesting editors to publish the statement in the public interest and expressed hope that media organisations would "recognise their national responsibility in such matters and discharge their duties responsibly".
