Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi Condemns Misuse Of Mahatma's Image In Advertisement

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi (KGSN) on Sunday called the alleged misuse of Mahatma Gandhi's image in a recently published advertisement an affront to the Father of the Nation's core ideals and a matter of serious national concern.

The Congress and the opposition BJP engaged in a war of words through an advertisement using a cartoon of Gandhi. In its full page advertisement on the front page of the leading vernacular and English dailies on February 3, the Congress-led Karnataka government showed Gandhi admonishing 'Sangh-Appa' wearing a white shirt and a Khaki pant for scrapping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). It takes a potshot at the Centre for replacing the MGNREGA with Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajivika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G).

In retaliation, the BJP put out a full-page advertisement on February 7, showing Gandhi as lifting his stick to hit Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and calls them all 'Nungappa' (The one who squanders everything). "To you, the Nungappa who are using Mahatma as your property," Gandhi is shown as telling the trio, who are requesting him not to hit.

In a statement, KGSN president Wooday P Krishna and honorary secretary MC Narendra expressed alarm over such portrayals of Gandhiji, saying it was derogatory and contrary to his philosophy. They warned that such representations could mislead the younger generation and damage the sanctity associated with his legacy.