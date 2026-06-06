ETV Bharat / state

Over 30 Gharial Hatchlings Released In Gandak River At Valmiki Tiger Reserve In Bihar

Bagaha: In a major boost to the gharial conservation campaign in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve at West Champaran in Bihar, 31 hatchlings emerged from the first gharial nest in the Gandak River during this year's breeding season.

Under the supervision of the Forest Department and the Wildlife Trust of India, the hatchlings were safely released into their natural habitat, the Gandak river. The hatchlings were found near the Ratwal Bridge in the Bagaha Range of the Bettiah Forest Division. Forest officials described it as a significant achievement in gharial conservation. The Chief Conservator of Forests, Divisional Forest Officer, along with several Forest Department officials and an expert team from the Wildlife Trust of India were present during the event.

According to the Forest Department, the Gandak river has emerged as one of the safest natural habitats for gharials in the country. After the Chambal River, it is considered the second most suitable habitat for gharials. Deep and clean water, abundant fish, and sandy banks provide a favorable environment for the survival and breeding of gharials.