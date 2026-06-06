Over 30 Gharial Hatchlings Released In Gandak River At Valmiki Tiger Reserve In Bihar
According to the Forest Department, the Gandak river has emerged as one of the safest natural habitats for gharials in the country.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 9:50 PM IST
Bagaha: In a major boost to the gharial conservation campaign in the Valmiki Tiger Reserve at West Champaran in Bihar, 31 hatchlings emerged from the first gharial nest in the Gandak River during this year's breeding season.
Under the supervision of the Forest Department and the Wildlife Trust of India, the hatchlings were safely released into their natural habitat, the Gandak river. The hatchlings were found near the Ratwal Bridge in the Bagaha Range of the Bettiah Forest Division. Forest officials described it as a significant achievement in gharial conservation. The Chief Conservator of Forests, Divisional Forest Officer, along with several Forest Department officials and an expert team from the Wildlife Trust of India were present during the event.
According to the Forest Department, the Gandak river has emerged as one of the safest natural habitats for gharials in the country. After the Chambal River, it is considered the second most suitable habitat for gharials. Deep and clean water, abundant fish, and sandy banks provide a favorable environment for the survival and breeding of gharials.
Bagaha Range officials stated that after scientific conservation, the hatchlings were released into the river so they could thrive in a natural environment. This will not only increase the gharial population but also strengthen the ecological balance of the Gandak river, they said. According to Forest Department data, the number of gharials in the Gandak river basin was only 10 in 2010-11. Due to sustained conservation efforts, the gharial population has increased by 588 per cent since 2014-15.
In 2024, 160 hatchlings were released into the Gandak river. So far, a total of over 775 gharial cubs have been rehabilitated. According to the department, the gharial population is increasing at an average rate of 20 to 22 per cent each year. "The Valmiki Tiger Reserve is one of the country's key biodiversity conservation areas. Campaigns are being conducted here to conserve wildlife and natural resources, which are yielding positive results," said the Wildlife Trust of India
Under the gharial conservation programme, eggs are preserved on the sandy banks along the Gandak river. The hatchlings are then protected and reared in hatcheries. After sufficient development, they are released into their natural habitat.
Experts from the Wildlife Trust of India stated that clean rivers, safe habitats, and the participation of local communities are essential for the survival of rare aquatic animals like gharials.
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