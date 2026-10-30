'Game Over': Rat Trapped After Three Days Of Failed Attempts At Mantralaya In Mumbai
The rat, which had been rattling cages and bugging the authorities for two days, was finally caught with the help of adhesive tape
Published : October 30, 2026 at 11:07 PM IST
Mumbai: A rat, that had been creating a nuisance at the Mantralaya (administrative headquarters and primary state secretariat of the Government of Maharashtra) in Mumbai, was finally caught much to the relief of officials and security personnel.
The rat, which had been rattling cages and bugging the authorities for two days, was finally caught with the help of adhesive tape. The small rat, which did not enter the cage despite being offered food, had literally created a stir in the Mantralaya.
Its exploits were widely discussed in the Mantralaya and social media. The rodent's nuisance started from the press room. As soon as the rat was spotted, attempts were made to trap it. However, after a couple of failed attempts, a special campaign was launched and cages were placed at different places with food items in it.
However, despite the lure of food, the rat managed to outsmart the officials. After repeated failures with the cage experiment, the officials tried a new trick. Instead of a cage, a sticky tape trap was set and food was placed on it. And it worked.
The rat got stuck in the sticky tape and the campaign that had been going on for three days came to an end. Mantralaya has had its tryst with rats earlier as well.
In 2018, the administration had to undertake a special campaign due to the nuisance of rats. At that time, the Public Works Department had deployed a special team comprising six officials to catch the rats. This team worked 24X7 and caught an average of 10 rats everyday.
The issue of rats had also been a hot topic of discussion in the Legislative Assembly. The Public Works Department had informed the Legislative Assembly in March 2018 that as many as 3.19 lakh tablets were used to control rats in the Mantralaya.
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