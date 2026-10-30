ETV Bharat / state

'Game Over': Rat Trapped After Three Days Of Failed Attempts At Mantralaya In Mumbai

(Inset) The rat stuck to the adhesive ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A rat, that had been creating a nuisance at the Mantralaya (administrative headquarters and primary state secretariat of the Government of Maharashtra) in Mumbai, was finally caught much to the relief of officials and security personnel.

The rat, which had been rattling cages and bugging the authorities for two days, was finally caught with the help of adhesive tape. The small rat, which did not enter the cage despite being offered food, had literally created a stir in the Mantralaya.

Its exploits were widely discussed in the Mantralaya and social media. The rodent's nuisance started from the press room. As soon as the rat was spotted, attempts were made to trap it. However, after a couple of failed attempts, a special campaign was launched and cages were placed at different places with food items in it. However, despite the lure of food, the rat managed to outsmart the officials. After repeated failures with the cage experiment, the officials tried a new trick. Instead of a cage, a sticky tape trap was set and food was placed on it. And it worked.