Gambling Den Busted In Dehradun, US National Among 13 Arrested
Dehradun Police said cash and US dollars have been seized from the spot and a case has been registered under the Gambling Act.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Dehradun: Dehradun police have busted a high-profile gambling den operating in a house in the Tibetan Colony under Rajpur police station area on Wednesday and arrested 13 people, including a US national.
Cash exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh, US dollars, decks of playing cards, chips, and dice used for gambling were seized from the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused under the Gambling Act.
According to Rajpur Police, information was received that high-stakes illegal gambling was being held in a house in the Tibetan Colony on Sahastradhara Road. Following which, a team was set up and it conducted a surprise raid on a private house located on the left side of the road leading to Chris Jyoti School. Police found 13 people gambling at four tables inside a room. All 13 were arrested and seized items included 167 decks of cards, 625 dice, 118 gambling chips, Rs 1,52,870 in cash, and 41 US dollars, police said.
Rajpur Station House Officer (SHO) P D Bhatt said during interrogation, the accused admitted that the seized money was related to the stakes and winnings of the gambling activity. "A case has been registered against all 13 accused under Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Gambling Act. The matter is under investigation and efforts are on to determine how long this gambling den had been operating and whether an organised network is behind it".
Those arrested were identified as US national Tashi Dando from Oregon, Tenzin Chhoge of Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district and 11 others, who were residents of Tibetan Colony.
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