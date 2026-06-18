ETV Bharat / state

Gambling Den Busted In Dehradun, US National Among 13 Arrested

Dehradun: Dehradun police have busted a high-profile gambling den operating in a house in the Tibetan Colony under Rajpur police station area on Wednesday and arrested 13 people, including a US national.

Cash exceeding Rs 1.5 lakh, US dollars, decks of playing cards, chips, and dice used for gambling were seized from the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused under the Gambling Act.

According to Rajpur Police, information was received that high-stakes illegal gambling was being held in a house in the Tibetan Colony on Sahastradhara Road. Following which, a team was set up and it conducted a surprise raid on a private house located on the left side of the road leading to Chris Jyoti School. Police found 13 people gambling at four tables inside a room. All 13 were arrested and seized items included 167 decks of cards, 625 dice, 118 gambling chips, Rs 1,52,870 in cash, and 41 US dollars, police said.