Gallows Row: Delhi Assembly Says Kejriwal, Sisodia 'Not Cooperating' With Privileges Committee
The Assembly Secretariat told the Delhi High Court that Kejriwal and Sisodia have not appeared before the Privileges Committee even once.
Published : November 24, 2025 at 10:30 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Monday stated that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are not cooperating with its Privileges Committee on the issue of misuse of public funds for renovation of gallows.
The Assembly Secretariat told the Delhi High Court that Kejriwal and Sisodia have not appeared before the Privileges Committee even once despite being summoned on the matter.
A bench headed by Justice Sachin Datta scheduled the next hearing on December 12. During the hearing, the lawyer representing the Assembly Secretariat stated that Kejriwal and Sisodia kept saying that their petition was pending in court, which is why they did not appear before the committee.
The Assembly Secretariat opposed Kejriwal and Sisodia's petition, stating that the summons were issued only to co-operate with the Privileges Committee to investigate the truth regarding the gallows. During the hearing on November 12, Shadan Farasat, representing Kejriwal and Sisodia, cited several judgments and argued that the petition was maintainable.
He stated that the Privileges Committee's move was alarming, especially since the committee's sole authority was to determine whether a breach of privilege had occurred. Farasat stated that such summons are issued solely for the smooth functioning of the Assembly.
"What's the point of running the Assembly from the gallows?" Farasat stated, "The Assembly isn't in session, and no privilege motion is pending," he said.
The High Court had on November 11 stated that the petition was prima facie not maintainable. Kejriwal and Sisodia had filed a petition challenging the summons issued by the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee regarding the misuse of public funds for the gallows' renovation. The previous Aam Aadmi Party government inaugurated a gallows within the Delhi Assembly complex in August 2000. The gallows were claimed to be from the British era.
However, the current BJP government has denied tes claim, claiming it was a tiffin room. The BJP government has accused Kejriwal and Sisodia of distorting history and alleging that public funds were misused for its construction.
