Gallows Row: Delhi Assembly Says Kejriwal, Sisodia 'Not Cooperating' With Privileges Committee

New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly on Monday stated that former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are not cooperating with its Privileges Committee on the issue of misuse of public funds for renovation of gallows.

The Assembly Secretariat told the Delhi High Court that Kejriwal and Sisodia have not appeared before the Privileges Committee even once despite being summoned on the matter.

A bench headed by Justice Sachin Datta scheduled the next hearing on December 12. During the hearing, the lawyer representing the Assembly Secretariat stated that Kejriwal and Sisodia kept saying that their petition was pending in court, which is why they did not appear before the committee.

The Assembly Secretariat opposed Kejriwal and Sisodia's petition, stating that the summons were issued only to co-operate with the Privileges Committee to investigate the truth regarding the gallows. During the hearing on November 12, Shadan Farasat, representing Kejriwal and Sisodia, cited several judgments and argued that the petition was maintainable.