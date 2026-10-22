ETV Bharat / state

Galat Jagah Pakad Liya: Forest Guard's Split-Second Courage Saves Colleague From Tiger

Ramnagar: "Galat jagah pakad liya chacha," 28-year-old Pitambar told his colleague moments after a tiger pinned him to the ground deep inside Jim Corbett wildlife sanctuary, words that capture the terror of an encounter he survived.

Pitambar, a daily wager, was part of a four-member team on a regular patrol duty on July 20. While two of them were walking a little ahead, Ramnath, somewhere in between, suddenly realised Pitambar was not here.

As he turned around, Ramnath saw the big cat sitting on top of Pitambar. With little time to react, he did something few would dare to attempt: he struck the tiger with the wooden stick in his hand, thrice.

The tiger, not expecting anything like this, released Pitambar and moved into the bushes. "Give me your hand," he told Pitambar, helping him get back on his feet and away from the spot. All Pitambar could mutter at that moment to Ramnath, also a daily wager, was that the tiger had bitten him at the wrong place- his neck.

The bite was not deep, and Pitambar survived due to timely help. He suffered bite injuries and was given first aid by the forest staff before being taken to Ramnagar and then to Kashipur for treatment. Not all forest guards are as lucky as Pitambar.

Dharampal Negi, a forester working for 37 years, told PTI that when they go out patrolling, everyone tells themselves that four are going inside but only three might return. Most of the dead get forgotten easily, and in some cases their bodies have also not been recovered.

When the country's oldest national park decided to erect a memorial in the name of the forest guards who died in animal attacks, it took them 18 months to compile a list of 33 people. Now, no place is left on the plaque for another name, and the staff at a museum at the Dhangarhi gate of the forest wish that another or a bigger plaque is never required.

Around 700 forest guards, most of them daily wagers, patrol the park, spread across nearly 1,300 square kilometers including over 500 sq km of core area, in groups of four and in shifts. The patrol from posts built at different places is on foot and only one of them carries a gun. Others have wooden sticks only. Residents of the town feel that they and hundreds of tourists who come here every day for safari owe it to the forest guards for them to move around safely.

Miteshwar Anand, Assistant Commissioner (GST), said the forest guards put their lives at risk not just to thwart poachers and tree fellers; they also ensure animals are safe. Their work also requires them to recognise signs of wildlife distress. If an elephant is limping or a tiger appears injured, they inform veterinary and rescue teams, he added.

The general manager of a top resort on the outskirts of the reserve said that a tiger would come once in a while to the human habitation, but the guards ensure that the humans are safe. "The fact is that we have come into their territory; they have not come into ours," he said.